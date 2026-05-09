Thai News Summary: Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga Espana

โปรแกรมบอลวันนี้ ดูบอลสด ผลบอลสด ตารางดูบอล วันอาทิตย์ที่ 10 พฤษภาคม 2569 พรีเมียร์ลีก ยูฟ่าแชมเปี้ยนลีก ยูโรป้า ลีก ลาลีกา ไทยลีก เช็กโปรแกรม ช่องทางดูบอลสด20:00 น็อตติ้งแฮม ฟอเรสต์ พบ นิวคาสเซิ่ลถ่ายทอดสด: AIS PLAY ช่อง 502, MONOMAX22:30 เวสต์แฮม พบ อาร์เซน่อลถ่ายทอดสด: MONOMAX, AIS PLAY ช่อง PLAY SPORTS 318:00 ชลบุรี เอฟซี พบ นครราชสีมา เอฟซีถ่ายทอดสด: AIS PLAY ช่อง PLAY SPORTS 6, MONOMAX18:00 บุรีรัมย์ ยูไนเต็ด พบ ลำพูน วอริเออร์ถ่ายทอดสด: MONOMAX, AIS PLAY ช่อง PLAY SPORTS 7ลา ลีกา สเปน23.30 น.

เรอัล โอเบียโด้ พบ เกตาเฟ่ : beIN SPORTS 120.30 น. ฮัมบูร์ก พบ ไฟร์บวร์ก : beIN SPORTS 3กัลโช่ เซเรีย อา อิตาลี20.00 น. เครโมเนเซ่ พบ ปิซ่า : True Premier Football 323.00 น. ปาร์ม่า พบ โรม่า : True Premier Football 323.05 น.

อัล ริยาดห์ พบ อัล ฟาเตห์12.00 น. โยโกฮาม่า เอฟ. มารินอส พบ คาชิม่า แอนท์เลอร์ส13.00 น. กัมบะ โอซาก้า พบ ซานเฟรซเซ่ ฮิโรชิม่า14.00 น.

คาชิว่า เรย์โซล พบ คาวาซากิ ฟรอนตาเล่02:00 สเปอร์ส พบ ลีดส์ ยูไนเต็ด02.00 น. ราโย บาเยกาโน่ พบ จีโรน่า : beIN SPORTS 123.50 น. นีออม พบ อัล ชาบา





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