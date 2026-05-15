Thai News: "Lung Yoen" Returns Safely, RBC Taps T2 for Close Border Cooperation

The news text highlights the return of "Lung Yoen", a Thai citizen who was detained in a prison in Kampuchea, to Thailand. The return was facilitated through the close cooperation between the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and the Royal Thai Army (RTA) under the framework of the Regional Border Cooperation (RBC). The successful repatriation of Lung Yoen signifies the positive progress in border cooperation between Thailand and Kampuchea, reducing tensions along the Thai-Kampuchean border.

ด่วน!

"ลุงโยชน์" กลับไทยแล้ว ปลอดภัยดี เปิดกลไก RBC ทัพภาค 2 ประสานใกล้ชิด ลดตึงเครียดชายแดน "กัมพูชา" ยอมส่งกลับ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569 คืบหน้ากรณี "ลุงโยชน์" ชาวบ้าน ต. กันตรวจระมวล อ. ปราสาท จ.

สุรินทร์ ที่ถูกคุมขังในเรือนจำอุดรมีชัย ประเทศกัมพูชา ภายหลังเข้าไปหาของป่าในพื้นที่บริเวณห้วยสำเริง ใกล้บ้านโนนทอง ต. โคกตะเคียน อ. กาบเชิง จ. สุรินทร์ ซึ่งเป็นพื้นที่ใกล้แนวชายแดนไทย–กัมพูชา และไม่สามารถติดต่อได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 25 เม.

ย.2569 ล่าสุดเมื่อเวลา 11.00 น. วันที่ 14 พ. ค. ที่ผ่านมา พล.

จ. นิด นารง รองเสนาธิการกองกำลังป้องกันชายแดนที่ 4 (ภท.4) ในฐานะประธานคณะกรรมการชายแดนส่วนภูมิภาค (RBC) ฝ่ายกัมพูชา ได้ประสานมายังกองทัพภาคที่ 2 กรณีการส่งตัว "นายโยชน์" กลับประเทศไทยก่อนหน้านี





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Thai-Kampuchean Border Regional Border Cooperation (RBC) Royal Thai Army (RTA) Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) Border Cooperation Detention Return

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