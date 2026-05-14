Thai News Update: Latest Oil Prices

This news text provides an update on the latest oil prices as of 15 May 2019. It includes information on prices for gasoline, diesel, and other types of fuel from various petrol stations such as PTT, BP, Caltex, Shell, and Chevron. The prices are updated from the official websites of these companies.

อัปเดตล่าสุด ราคาน้ำมันพรุ่งนี้ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569 เช็กราคาน้ำมันทุกชนิด กลุ่มเบนซิน, แก๊สโซฮอล์, ดีเซล จากปั๊มน้ำมัน ปตท.

, บางจาก, พีที, คาลเท็กซ์, ซัสโก้ และเชลล์ ล่าสุดราคาลิตรละกี่บาทแล้วผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานการอัปเดต ราคาน้ำมันพรุ่งนี้ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569 กลุ่มเบนซิน, แก๊สโซฮอล์ และดีเซล ล่าสุด จากเว็บไซต์ บริษัท บางจาก คอร์ปอเรชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน), เว็บไซต์ บริษัท ปตท.

น้ำมันและการค้าปลีก จำกัด (มหาชน), เว็บไซต์ บริษัท เชลล์แห่งประเทศไทย จำกัด, บริษัท พีทีจี เอ็นเนอยี จำกัด (มหาชน), บริษัท ซัสโก้ จำกัด (มหาชน) และ บริษัท เชฟรอน (ไทย) จำกัด โดยราคาน้ำมันพรุ่งนี้ มีดังนี้อัปเดต ราคาน้ำมันพรุ่งนี้ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569ราคาน้ำมัน 'บางจาก' วันที่ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569ดีเซล B20 อยู่ที่ 34.45 บาท/ลิตรไฮดีเซล S อยู่ที่ 41.45 บาท/ลิตรไฮพรีเมียมดีเซล S อยู่ที่ 61.25 บาท/ลิตรไฮพรีเมียม 98 อยู่ที่ 55.09 บาท/ลิตรGSH E85S EVO อยู่ที่ 32.99 บาท/ลิตรGSH E20S EVO อยู่ที่ 37.05 บาท/ลิตรGSH91S EVO อยู่ที่ 43.68 บาท/ลิตรGSH95S EVO อยู่ที่ 44.05 บาท/ลิตรราคาน้ำมัน 'ปตท.

' วันที่ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569ดีเซล B20 อยู่ที่ 34.45 บาท/ลิตรดีเซล อยู่ที่ 41.45 บาท/ลิตรGSH E85S EVO อยู่ที่ 32.99 บาท/ลิตรGSH E20S EVO อยู่ที่ 37.05 บาท/ลิตรGSH91S EVO อยู่ที่ 43.68 บาท/ลิตรGSH95S EVO อยู่ที่ 44.05 บาท/ลิตรเบนซิน อยู่ที่ 53.64 บาท/ลิตรซูเปอร์พาวเวอร์ดีเซล 61.25 บาท/ลิตรซูเปอร์พาวเวอร์ GSH95 อยู่ที่ 51.54 บาท/ลิตรราคาน้ำมันปั๊ม 'เชลล์' วันที่ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569เชลล์ ฟิวเซฟ แก๊สโซฮอล์ E20 อยู่ที่ 37.55 บาท/ลิตรเชลล์ ฟิวเซฟ แก๊สโซฮอล์ 91 อยู่ที่ 44.18 บาท/ลิตรเชลล์ ฟิวเซฟ แก๊สโซฮอล์ 95 อยู่ที่ 44.55 บาท/ลิตรเชลล์ วี-เพาเวอร์ แก๊สโซฮอล์ 95 อยู่ที่ 49.84 บาท/ลิตรเชลล์ ฟิวเซฟ ดีเซล อยู่ที่ 41.45 บาท/ลิตรเชลล์ วี-เพาเวอร์ ดีเซล อยู่ที่ 49.84 บาท/ลิตรราคาน้ำมันปั๊ม 'พีที' วันที่ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569ดีเซล อยู่ที่ 41.45 บาท/ลิตรดีเซล B20 อยู่ที่ 34.45 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ 95 อยู่ที่ 44.05 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ 91 อยู่ที่ 43.68 บาท/ลิตรเบนซิน อยู่ที่ 54.14 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ E20 อยู่ที่ 37.05 บาท/ลิตรราคาน้ำมันปั๊ม 'ซัสโก้' วันที่ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569ดีเซล อยู่ที่ 41.45 บาท/ลิตรดีเซล B20 อยู่ที่ 34.45 บาท/ลิตรเบนซิน อยู่ที่ 53.79 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ 95 อยู่ที่ 44.05 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ 91 อยู่ที่ 43.68 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ E20 อยู่ที่ 37.05 บาท/ลิตรราคาน้ำมันปั๊ม 'คาลเท็กซ์' วันที่ 15 พฤษภาคม 2569โกลด์ 95 เทครอน อยู่ที่ 55.06 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ 95 เทครอน อยู่ที่ 44.05 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ 91 เทครอน อยู่ที่ 43.68 บาท/ลิตรแก๊สโซฮอล์ E20 อยู่ที่ 37.05 บาท/ลิตรดีเซล เทครอน อยู่ที่ 41.45 บาท/ลิตรพาวเวอร์ ดีเซล เทครอน อยู่ที่ 61.25 บาท/ลิตรอย่างไรก็ตาม ราคาข้างต้นเป็นราคากลางที่ยังไม่รวมภาษีบำรุงท้องที่ ซึ่งอาจมีความแตกต่างในแต่ละพื้นที่





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