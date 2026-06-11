Thai Minister Says Thai-Malaysian Crab Issue Remains Unresolved, Expects Official Response Soon

Thai Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Mr. Wacharaphan Khawkaphan, has revealed that the issue of Thai and Malaysian crab imports remains unresolved, with the Thai side awaiting an official response from the Malaysian side after previous negotiations to resolve the issue of Malaysia controlling the import of Thai 5 crab species. The Thai side expects a clear picture by tomorrow, June 12, 2019, after which they will receive a response from the Malaysian side and set a meeting between the two ministers to discuss the matter. The Thai side has denied any plans to travel to Malaysia to discuss the issue, stating that they are still waiting for a response from the Malaysian side.

"วัชระพล "เผยปัญหากุ้ง ไทย มาเลเซีย รอฝ่ายฝ่ายมาเลเซียตอบกลับอย่างเป็นทางการหลังก่อนหน้าเจรจาแก้ไขปัญหามาเลเซียควบคุมการนำเข้ากุ้งไทย 5 สายพันธุ์คาดการณ์จะเห็นความชัดเจนพรุ่งนี้ วันที่ 11 มิ.

ย.69 "นายวัชระพล ขาวขำ รัฐมนตรีช่วยว่าการกระทรวงเกษตรและสหกรณ์ เปิดเผยถึงความคืบหน้าภายหลังที่นายสุริยะ จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงเกษตรและสหกรณ์ ได้ส่งหนังสือด่วนไปยังรัฐมนตรีว่ากระทรวงเกษตรและความมั่นคงด้านอาหาร มาเลเซีย เมื่อวันที่ 9 มิถุนายนที่ผ่านมา เพื่อขอให้ฝ่ายไทยและมาเลเซียเปิดการเจรจาแก้ไขปัญหาการนำเข้ากุ้งไทย หลังมาเลเซียออกประกาศควบคุมการนำเข้ากุ้งของไทย 5 สายพันธุ์เป็นการชั่วคราวตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 มิถุนายนที่ผ่านมานั้น ซึ่งจนถึงขณะนี้ (11 มิถุนายน) ฝ่ายไทยยังไม่ได้รับการตอบกลับมาจากทางการมาเลเซียถึงความคืบหน้าดังกล่าว แต่หลังจากได้สอบถามกับนายวิณะโรจน์ ทรัพย์ส่งสุข ปลัดกระทรวงเกษตรและสหกรณ์ คาดว่าในวันพรุ่งนี้ (12 มิ.

ย.69) จะได้รับการตอบรับมาจากฝ่ายมาเลเซีย รวมถึงจะเห็นความชัดเจนในเรื่องการนัดหมายที่รัฐมนตรีทั้งสองฝ่ายจะได้พูดคุยกัน ทั้งนี้รัฐมนตรีช่วยว่าการกระทรวงเกษตรและสหกรณ์ ปฏิเสธกระแสข่าวว่า ตนเองและนายสุริยะจึงรุ่งเรืองกิจรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงเกษตรและสหกรณ์จะเดินทางไปเจรจา กับฝ่ายมาเลเซียในวันที่ 17 มิถุนายนนี้ เนื่องจากยังไม่ได้รับการตอบรับกลับ จากทางการมาเลเซีย แต่ได้แสดงความพร้อมหากฝ่าย มาเลเซียกำหนดวันมาแล้ว กระทรวงเกษตรก็พร้อมจะเดินทางไปเจรจาแก้ไขปัญหาดังกล่าวในทันที





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Thai-Malaysian Crab Issue Unresolved Negotiations Import Control 5 Crab Species

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