Thai Industry Successfully Expands Market for Maize Starch in Germany

The Thai industry successfully expanded its market for maize starch in Germany by sending a delegation led by deputy director of the Department of Foreign Trade, Mr. Nampadol Chandmassu, consisting of government representatives, industry experts, and stakeholder companies to introduce Thai maize starch to the German market.

เปิดเผยว่า ได้มอบหมายให้รองอธิบดีกรมการค้าต่างประเทศ นายนพดล คันธมาศ นำคณะผู้แทนภาครัฐ นักวิชาการผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านแป้งมันสำปะหลัง ผู้ประกอบการชั้นนำในอุตสาหกรรมแป้งมันสำปะหลังของไทย และสื่อมวลชน เดินทางไปขยายตลาดส่งออกสินค้าแป้งมันสำปะหลังไทย ณ สหพันธ์สาธารณรัฐเยอรมนีระหว่างวันที่ 10 – 13 พฤษภาคม 2569 เพื่อขยายการส่งออกไปยังตลาดใหม่ที่มีศักยภาพตามนโยบายของรองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงพาณิชย์ โดยการเยือนครั้งนี้ประสบความสำเร็จอย่างยิ่ง คณะผู้แทนฯ ได้เข้าร่วมงาน Interpack 2026 ซึ่งเป็นงานแสดงสินค้าและเทคโนโลยีในอุตสาหกรรมบรรจุภัณฑ์ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในยุโรป และได้มีโอกาสหารือกับ VDMA Food Processing และ Packaging Machinery Association ซึ่งเป็นสมาคมผู้ผลิตเครื่องจักรสำหรับอุตสาหกรรมอาหารและบรรจุภัณฑ์ที่ทรงอิทธิพลที่สุดในเยอรมนี และบริษัทผู้ผลิตบรรจุภัณฑ์ชั้นนำจากภูมิภาคยุโรป เช่น PaperFoams B.V.

จากเนเธอร์แลนด์ Lecta จากสเปน ซึ่งบริษัทได้แสดงความสนใจขอหารือต่อยอดวัตถุดิบแป้งมันสำปะหลังและขอตัวอย่างสินค้าเพื่อนำไปทดลองเป็นวัตถุดิบก่อนสั่งซื้อจริงต่อไปนอกจากนี้คณะผู้แทนฯ ยังได้เข้าพบบริษัทเคมีภัณฑ์รายสำคัญของสหพันธ์สาธารณรัฐเยอรมนีที่สนใจในศักยภาพของแป้งมันสำปะหลังที่สามารถต่อยอดเป็นวัตถุดิบสำคัญในการผลิตสารเคมีที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม ซึ่งอุตสาหกรรมแป้งมันสำปะหลังไทยมีศักยภาพในการตอบสนองความต้องการดังกล่าวได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสอดคล้องกับมาตรการด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมของยุโรป โดยภาคเอกชนทั้งสองฝ่ายจะหารือเรื่องแผนการพัฒนาสินค้าร่วมกันต่อไป และคณะผู้แทนฯ ยังได้เข้าพบผู้บริหาร The Port of Duisburg ซึ่งเป็นท่าเรือภายในประเทศที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก มีเส้นทางเรือผ่านแม่น้ำ Rhine เชื่อมกับท่าเรือหลักในภูมิภาคยุโรป และเป็นปลายทางหลักของรถไฟสาย China-Europe Railway Express ผ่านโครงการเส้นทางสายไหม (Belt and Road Initiative) การขนส่งแป้งมันสำปะหลังจากไทยผ่านท่าเรือแห่งนี้จึงเป็นอีกทางเลือกสำคัญที่จะช่วยกระจายสินค้าแป้งมันสำปะหลังของไทยเข้าสู่ภาคการผลิตในภูมิภาคยุโรปได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพในอนาคต ‘การเดินทางขยายตลาดสินค้าแป้งมันสำปะหลังไทยในสหพันธ์สาธารณรัฐเยอรมนีครั้งนี้ประสบความสำเร็จอย่างยิ่ง โดยเฉพาะการประชาสัมพันธ์จุดแข็งของแป้งมันสำปะหลังในการเป็นวัตถุดิบที่มีศักยภาพ ในอุตสาหกรรมต่างๆ เช่น กระดาษ บรรจุภัณฑ์ เคมีภัณฑ์ ด้วยคุณสมบัติที่โดดเด่นและศักยภาพของอุตสาหกรรมแป้งมันสำปะหลังไทย จึงทำให้บริษัทหลายรายในยุโรปสนใจต่อยอดสินค้าแป้งมันสำปะหลังร่วมกับภาคเอกชนไทย ทั้งบรรจุภัณฑ์ สารเคลือบบรรจุภัณฑ์ และการผลิตสารเคมีที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมประกอบกับศักยภาพของสินค้าแป้งมันสำปะหลังไทยที่มุ่งเน้นคุณภาพระดับสากลสอดคล้องกับนโยบาย EU กรมฯ จึงเชื่อมั่นเป็นอย่างยิ่งว่าการเดินทางขยายตลาดสินค้าแป้งมันสำปะหลังไทยในครั้งนี้จะเป็นโอกาสสำคัญในการเสริมสร้างศักยภาพของผู้ประกอบการทั้งสองประเทศ และยกระดับห่วงโซ่อุปทานให้มีความเข้มแข็งและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืน ซึ่งจะส่งผลดีมาถึงเกษตรกรมันสำปะหลังไทยที่จะมีตลาดส่งออกที่มั่นคงในระยะยาวต่อไป





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maize Starch In Germany Deputy Director Of The Department Of Foreign T Government Representatives Industry Experts Stakeholder Companies

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