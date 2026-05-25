Thai Helps Thai Plus Surpasses 10 Million Sign-ups in 23 Minutes

Thai Helps Thai Plus, a government-backed initiative, has seen a massive surge in registrations, with over 10 million people signing up in just 23 minutes. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to alleviate the burden of living costs for the public during the energy crisis. The program includes both general citizens and those holding the National Social Security Card (NSSC) or National Cash Benefits Card (NCBC). The total number of beneficiaries is expected to reach approximately 43 million people.

ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส สุดมหัศจรรย์แห่ลงทะเบียน 23 นาที 10 ล้านสิทธิ์ ‘ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส’ 60/40 ซึ่งเปิดให้มีการลงทะเบียน และกดยืนยันรับสิทธิกันวันนี้เป็นวันแรก คือมาตรการช่วยเหลือค่าครองชีพประชาชน ที่รัฐบาล ‘อนุทิน ชาญวีรกุล’ นำมาใช้ โดยเป็นการอัพเกรดจาก ‘คนละครึ่งพลัส’ ที่เคยใช้มาก่อนหน้านี้ เป็นรวมมาตรการช่วยเหลือ ทั้งประชาชนทั่วไป และผู้ถือบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ หรือ ‘บัตรคนจน’ เข้าไว้ด้วยกัน ภายใต้เป้าหมายสำคัญคือการช่วยลดภาระค่าครองชีพในช่วงวิกฤติพลังงาน กระตุ้นกำลังซื้อผ่านร้านค้าที่เข้าร่วมโครงการ และร้านธงฟ้าที่ใช้แอปพลิเคชัน ‘ถุงเงิน’ ในวงเงินงบประมาณ 1.75 แสนล้านบาทผู้ได้รับสิทธิจะได้รับวงเงินรวม 4,000 บาท แบ่งจ่ายเดือนละ 1,000 บาท เป็นเวลา 4 เดือน ครอบคลุมทั้งประชาชนทั่วไปประมาณ 30 ล้านคน และผู้ถือบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐประมาณ 13.18 ล้านคน ซึ่งรวมผู้ได้รับสิทธิประมาณ 43 ล้านคน 1 คน 1 สิทธิเท่านั้น โดยต้องใช้สิทธิ 1,000 บาท ให้หมดภายในเดือนนั้นๆ ไม่สามารถทบสิทธิไปเดือนถัดไปได้ปรากฏการณ์สุดเวอร์วังอลังการ สำหรับ ‘ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส 60/40’ คือการที่ประชาชน ตอบรับกับนโยบายของรัฐอย่างล้นหลาม แห่ลงทะเบียน กดรับสิทธิตั้งแต่เช้าตรู่ เพียงแค่ 23 นาทีแรก ยอดลงทะเบียน ทะลุถึง 10 ล้านคน ซึ่งเป็นสถิติสูงสุดกว่าทุกๆ ครั้งที่ผ่านมา โดยเมื่อปลายก่อน เมื่อครั้ง ‘คนละครึ่งพลัส’ ลงทะเบียน 30 นาทีแรก ลงได้แค่ 5 ล้านคนเท่านั้น อีกทั้งภายในวันนี้ อาจครบ 30 ล้านสิทธิ์ก็ได้ ‘ภราดร ปริศนานันทกุล’ รัฐมนตรีประจำสำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี แสดงความพอใจกับกระแสตอบรับเป็นอย่างดี พร้อมกับน้อมรับเสียงวิพากษ์วิจารณ์ กรณีผู้ถือบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ ที่มีการร้องเรียนว่า ‘คนจนจริงไม่ได้รับสิทธิ์ คนที่ได้รับสิทธิ์ไม่ได้มีฐานะยากจนจริง’ และยืนยันว่า อาจถึงเวลาต้องทบทวนฐานข้อมูลผู้ถือบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ 13.2 ล้านสิทธิ์ใหม่ โดยกระทรวงมหาดไทย และกระทรวงพัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์ ก่อนส่งให้กระทรวงการคลัง ดำเนินการขั้นสุดท้ายขณะที่สภาอุตสาหกรรมแห่งประเทศไทย ให้ความเห็นต่อโครงการไทยช่วยไทย พลัส กับเศรษฐกิจ และผู้ประกอบการเอสเอ็มอี ว่า ‘ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส 60/40’ มีแนวคิดที่ครอบคลุมทั้งกระตุ้นกำลังซื้อ เพิ่มการลงทุน การเข้าถึงแหล่งทุน การพัฒนาทักษะ และการยกระดับขีดความสามารถของ SMEs ซึ่งหากดำเนินการได้จริง และเชื่อมโยงกันจะช่วยกระตุ้นเศรษฐกิจได้ทั้งระยะสั้นและระยะยาว โดยอาจจะกระตุ้นให้จีดีพี ของ SMEs โตขึ้นได้ถึง 35-40%ทั้งนี้ ‘ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส 60/40’ เริ่มใช้จ่ายผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน ‘เป๋าตัง’ ได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 มิถุนายน-30 กันยายน 2569 ระหว่างเวลา 06.00-23.00 น.

โดยเข้าแอปฯ เป๋าตัง และกดแบนเนอร์โครงการไทยช่วยไทยพลัส เพื่อใช้สิทธิซื้ออาหาร เครื่องดื่ม สินค้า หรือบริการจากร้านค้าที่เข้าร่วมโครงการ ส่วนการใช้สิทธิผ่านบริการฟู้ดเดลิเวอรี จะเริ่มภายหลัง โดยสามารถใช้ได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 15 มิถุนายน -30 กันยายน 2569 ระหว่างเวลา 06.00-21.00 น.

ผ่านผู้ให้บริการ Food Delivery Platform ที่ได้รับอนุมัติให้เข้าร่วมโครงการ และต้องชำระผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน ‘เป๋าตัง





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Thai Helps Thai Plus Government Initiative Financial Assistance Burden Of Living Costs Energy Crisis National Social Security Card (NSSC) National Cash Benefits Card (NCBC)

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