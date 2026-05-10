Thai Government's Energy Transition Project Faces Challenges

The Thai government's plan to transition from fossil fuel-based energy to renewable energy sources faces challenges, with projects like solar panel installations and water pumps encountering scrutiny and allegations of corruption. The government's role in monitoring these projects and ensuring transparency is crucial.

นอกจากนั้น ไปดูที่มาตรา 8 อำนาจหน้าที่ของคณะกรรมการกลั่นกรองการใช้จ่ายเงินกู้ แม้จะต้องเสนอแผนงานและโครงการให้ ครม.

อนุมัติ แต่นั่นก็เป็นการ ‘อนุมัติหลักการก่อนใช้จ่าย’ ซึ่ง ครม. ก็ต้องอนุมัติอยู่แล้ว แต่การติดตามความก้าวหน้า / พระราชกำหนดเขียนเอาไว้แค่ ‘รายงานต่อคณะรัฐมนตรีอย่างน้อยทุก 3 เดือน’ สรุปคือแค่รายงานเพื่อทราบเท่านั้น / หากเกิดปัญหาอะไร ครม.

ซึ่งนายกฯเป็นประธาน ย่อมไม่ผิด…ใช่หรือไม่ ความน่าสนใจก็คือ โครงการเปลี่ยนผ่านพลังงานไฟฟ้าจากฟอสซิล ไปใช้พลังงานสะอาดนั้น / เมืองไทยมักคิดอะไรไม่ออก นอกจาก ‘โซลาร์เซลล์’ หรือพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ ซึ่งคาดว่าจะมีการเสนอโครงการเข้ามาจำนวนมาก โครงการเหล่านี้มีความเสี่ยง เพราะที่ผ่านมาถูก ‘องค์กรตรวจสอบ’ และ ‘องค์กรอิสระ’ ตรวจสอบความไม่โปร่งใสเยอะมาก โดยเฉพาะ - โครงการเสาไฟโซลาร์เซลล์ ในสามจังหวัดชายแดนภาคใต้ งบประมาณกว่า 1,000 ล้านบาท ติดตั้งไปไม่นาน ชำรุดเสียหายกว่า 70% ค่าจัดซื้ออุปกรณ์ ติดตั้ง ต้นละ 63,000 บาท สุดท้ายเจ้าของโครงการโดนศาลสั่งจำคุก - โครงการเครื่องสูบน้ำพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ ของหน่วยงานในกระทรวงเกษตรและสหกรณ์ รวมถึงองค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น และ กอ.

รมน.

ก็ถูกตรวจสอบความไม่โปร่งใสเยอะมาก โครงการเหล่านี้ ความี่ยงในการพิจารณาจะไปอยู่ที่ ‘คณะกรรมการกลั่นกรองฯ’ ทั้งหมด โดยที่นายกฯ อนุทิน ไม่ได้เกี่ยวข้องโดยตรงเลย สิ่งที่นายกฯเกี่ยวข้อง คือ ‘เงินกู้ก้อนแรก’ 2 แสนล้านบาท ที่นำไปใช้ในโครงการ ‘ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส’ เงินกู้ส่วนนี้ ถึงมือประชาชนแน่ ไม่มีรั่วไหล เพราะโอนเข้าบัญชี หรือ ‘เป๋าตัง’ ที่ประชาชนลงทะเบียนเอง #พรกกู้เงิน4แสนล้าน #อนุทินชาญวีรกูล #งบพลังงานสะอาด #ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส #การเมืองไทย2569 #เสาไฟกินรี #ตรวจสอบรัฐบาล #ธนพรศรียากูล #งบประมาณแผ่นดิน #อนุทินรับผิดชอบเอ





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Thai Government Energy Transition Solar Panel Installations Water Pumps Corruption Allegations Monitoring Projects Transparency

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