The Thai government is preparing to launch a program named 'Thai Helps Thai Plus' to tackle the country's economic downturn and alleviate the rising cost of living. The program will allocate a budget of 1.76 billion baht to assist more than 43 million people through three pathways: increasing government assistance to National Social Security Fund (NSSF) beneficiaries, implementing the co-payment system, and facilitating assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises. The program was proposed by the recent cabinet meeting, with the projected impact including a revised GDP forecast to be 1.2-1.6% instead of the earlier estimated 1.6-2%. The program is also expected to have a 1.5% negative impact on exports and an increase in inflation of 2-3%. The government aims to mitigate the effects of these changes and ensure the well-being of the public and small businesses throughout the crisis.

รัฐบาลเตรียมออกมาตรการ ‘โครงการไทยช่วยไทยพลัส’ เพื่อแก้ไขวิกฤตเศรษฐกิจและบรรเทาผลกระทบจากค่าครองชีพที่สูงขึ้น มาตรการใช้งบประมาณ 1.76 แสนล้านบาท ช่วยเหลือประชาชนกว่า 43 ล้านคน ผ่าน 3 แนวทาง คือ เพิ่มเงินบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ, โครงการร่วมจ่าย (Co-payment) และ เสริมสภาพคล่องให้ผู้ประกอบการรายย่อย ประธานกกร.

รอบนี้ ถกเถียงร่วมกันแล้วคาดการณ์ตัวเลขเศรษฐกิจปีนี้ใหม่ จากที่คาดไว้เดิมจีดีพีโต 1.6-2 % จะเหลือเพียง 1.2-1.6 % เท่านั้น การส่งออกจะติดลบ 1.5 % เงินเฟ้อจะเพิ่มขึ้นอยู่ที่ 2-3 % จากเดิมที่คาดไว้ 0.2-0.7% ด้วยปมเหตุสถานการณ์สงครามตะวันออกกลาง-สหรัฐ ยังไม่คลี่คลาย ซึ่งมีผลกระทบอย่างมากต่อการจัดหาวัตถุดิบในภาคการผลิต-ส่งออก ช่วยเหลือประชาชน รับมือกับวิกฤตค่าครองชีพที่สูงขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง เน้นประคับประคอง ประชาชนทั่วไปและธุรกิจรายย่อยให้สามารถผ่านพ้นภาวะเศรษฐกิจชะลอตัวไปได้ ที่ใช้งบประมาณรวมกว่า 1.76 แสนล้านบาท เป้าหมายบรรเทาค่าครองชีพมากกว่า 43 ล้านคน ผ่าน 3 แนวทาง นี้อาจจะ NTRNND ND ของ GRNT ISGT ***: กลุ่มเปราะบางและผู้มีรายได้น้อย ผ่านบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ 13.2 ล้านคน โดยรัฐจะเพิ่มวงเงินช่วยเหลือเป็น 1,000 บาทต่อเดือน จากเดิม 300 บาท เพิ่มอีก 700 บาท เป็นเวลา 4 เดือน ใช้งบประมาณ 5.6 หมื่นล้าน กลุ่มคนชั้นกลาง คนทำงาน รัฐช่วยคนที่มีกำลังซื้อน้อย โดยรัฐบาลจะใช้ระบบร่วมจ่าย (Co-payment) โดยประชาชนจ่าย 40% และรัฐสมทบให้ 60% ในวงเงิน 1,000 บาทต่อเดือน เป็นระยะเวลา 4 เดือน ใช้งบประมาณ 1.2 แสนล้านบาท กลุ่มร้านค้ารายย่อย มุ่งเน้นการ ‘ต่อลมหายใจ’ และเติมสภาพคล่องให้กับผู้ประกอบการรายเล็กทั่วประเทศ เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้ธุรกิจต้องปิดตัวลง***





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Thai Economy Thai Government Economic Downturn High Cost Of Living National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Co-Payment System Financial Assistance Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

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