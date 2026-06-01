Thai Consumer Confidence Plunges to Record Low Amid Economic Worries

The latest Ipsos survey, 'What Worries Thailand? H1 2026', reveals that Thai consumer confidence has plummeted to an all-time low, with 56% of respondents stating that the country is heading in the wrong direction. The survey also found that 71% of Thais view the current economic situation as 'bad', with a significant increase in the number of respondents expressing this sentiment. Additionally, only 36% believe that their personal financial situation will improve in the next six months, down from 50% in March. The survey also highlights the impact of economic uncertainty on consumer behavior, with 62% refusing to buy large-ticket items like homes or cars due to concerns about their financial stability. Furthermore, 49% express concerns about job security and fear of job loss, while 56% lack confidence in their ability to invest, save for retirement, and fund their children's education.

ดัชนีความเชื่อมั่นผู้บริโภคของประเทศไทย ส่งสัญญาณวิกฤตมาอย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยผลสำรวจล่าสุดจาก อิปซอสส์ (Ipsos) บริษัทวิจัยการตลาดและสำรวจความคิดเห็นผู้บริโภคระดับโลกเผย ผลวิจัย ‘What Worries Thailand?

H1 2026’ ซึ่งพบว่า ความเชื่อมั่นของคนไทยในครึ่งแรกของปี 2569 ทรุดตัวลงแรงที่สุดเป็นอันดับ 1 ของโลก ในรอบเดือนที่ผ่านมา โดยเป็นการดิ่งลงที่รุนแรงที่สุดเป็นอันดับ 2 ในประวัติศาสตร์ รองจากช่วงวิกฤตโควิด-19 เมื่อปี 2563 เท่านั้น สะท้อนภาพจำลองเศรษฐกิจปากท้องที่ยังคงซบเซาอย่างหนักคนไทยเกินครึ่งมองภาพลบ: มีประชาชนถึง 56% ที่ระบุว่าประเทศกำลังเดินไปในทิศทางที่ผิด ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกในรอบหลายเดือนที่สัดส่วนนี้พุ่งสูงขึ้นจนน่ากังวล ประเมินเศรษฐกิจเข้าขั้น ‘แย่’: ผลสำรวจระบุว่า คนไทย 71% มองสถานการณ์เศรษฐกิจปัจจุบันว่าอยู่ในเกณฑ์ ‘แย่’ โดยตัวเลขนี้พุ่งพรวดขึ้นถึง 17 จุดภายในเดือนเดียว อนาคตทางการเงินริบหรี่: มีเพียง 36% เท่านั้นที่เชื่อว่าสถานะทางการเงินส่วนบุคคลจะดีขึ้นในอีก 6 เดือนข้างหน้า ซึ่งลดลงอย่างมีนัยสำคัญจาก 50% ในช่วงเดือนมีนาคม เบรกซื้อสินทรัพย์ใหญ่: คนไทย 62% ปฏิเสธการซื้อสินค้าชิ้นใหญ่ เช่น บ้านหรือรถยนต์ เนื่องจากไม่มั่นใจในอนาคตทางการเงิน กระทบสินค้าอุปโภคบริโภค: กว่า 51% รู้สึกไม่สบายใจที่จะใช้จ่ายแม้กระทั่งกับของใช้จำเป็นภายในครัวเรือน ความมั่นคงในงานสั่นคลอน: ตัวเลขเกือบครึ่งหนึ่ง หรือ 49% ยอมรับว่ามีความกังวลเกี่ยวกับความมั่นคงในหน้าที่การงานและกลัวการตกงาน กระทบเงินออมระยะยาว: ประชาชน 56% ขาดความมั่นใจต่อความสามารถในการลงทุน การออมเงินเพื่อวัยเกษียณ และการศึกษาของบุตรหลานในอนาคต เมื่อเจาะลึกถึงสาเหตุที่ทำให้ผู้บริโภคเกิดความวิตกกังวล พบ 3 ปัจจัยหลัก ได้แก่ การทุจริตคอร์รัปชัน (49%): ปัญหาทุจริตคอร์รัปชันทางการเมืองและการเงิน พุ่งขึ้นมาเป็นประเด็นที่คนไทยกังวลใจมากที่สุดเป็นอันดับหนึ่งของประเทศ เงินเฟ้อและค่าครองชีพ (27%): ปัญหาข้าวของแพงและราคาพลังงาน พุ่งกลับเข้ามาติดกลุ่ม Top 5 ความกังวลสูงสุดอีกครั้ง แซงหน้าประเด็นการว่างงานและอาชญากรร





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Thai Consumer Confidence Ipsos Survey What Worries Thailand? H1 2026 Economic Worries Consumer Behavior Large-Ticket Items Job Security Investment Retirement Savings Education Funding

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