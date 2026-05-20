Thai floods and strong gusts to hit parts of Thailand on 21-22 May

The Meteorological Department has issued statement number 16 for the 76/2569 year predicting heavy rain and strong winds over Thailand from 20 to 21 May and extending to 21 May. Flooding and strong winds are predicted over Thailand, with heavy rain and strong winds affecting the entire country, and the western coast of Thailand. Storms and floods are expected in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, in the western part of the country, as well as in the northern and eastern regions of the central part. Citizens are advised to be cautious in case of floods and strong winds. According to the Meteorological Department, the probability of heavy rain and strong winds has increased significantly, especially in the high northern mountainous areas of Thailand. The floodwaters can cause problems with the electricity of local roads, impacting road and transportation systems. Please note that the Meteorological Department will continue to provide conditions such as rain, high winds and thunder, so be sure to monitor the official Meteorological Department websites.

ประเทศไทยจะได้รับเกรงความท่วมน้ำและคลื่นแรงจากแรงลมบริเวณทะเลอันดามันและอ่าวไทยในช่วงวันที่ 20-21 พฤษภาคม 69 ฉะนั้นประชาชนควรทราบคำเตือนจากฝนตกหนักและน้ำท่วมที่อาจเกิดขึ้น โดยเฉพาะบริเวณในภาคเหนือภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือตอนบนและฝั่งตะวันตกเฉียงเหนือและภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือของภาคเหนือตอนล่างและภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือของตอนบนล่าง คลื่นลมบริเวณทะเลอันดามันและอ่าวไทยกำลังแรงสะเทือนคลื่นสูงถึง 2-3 เมตร ส่วนมีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงถึง 3 เมตร แต่ขอให้ชาวเรือเวียนเวียนระบบเดินเรือด้วยความระมัดระวังจากฝนฟ้าคะนอง ตรวจสอบทิศทางของจุดเริ่มต้นที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองด้วย หากพิจารณาแล้วแล้วินแล้วลดจากฝั่งในช่วงวันดังกล่าว ขอให้ประชาคมตามบริการสายด่วน 0-2399-4012-13 และ 1182 ได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง #ฝนตก #ฝนตกหนัก #อุตุนิยมวิทยา #ในสถานการณ์ #ข่าวด่วน #ข่าววันนี้ #น้ำท่วม #น้ำท่วมกระจาย #น้ำไหลไหลหลาก #คลื่นลมแรง #ทะเลอันดามัน #อ่าวไทย #เรือเล็กงดอยจากฝั่ง #ฝนต่อเนื่อง #พยากรณ์อากาศ #เตือนภัย #ข่าวอากาศ #ฝนตก #ประเทศไทย #ฝนหนัก #อุตุนิยมวิทยา #ภัยธรรมชาติ #ข่าวล่าสุดของฝนตก #ฝนทั่วไทย #ข่าวล่าสุ.

ประเทศไทยจะได้รับเกรงความท่วมน้ำและคลื่นแรงจากแรงลมบริเวณทะเลอันดามันและอ่าวไทยในช่วงวันที่ 20-21 พฤษภาคม 69 ฉะนั้นประชาชนควรทราบคำเตือนจากฝนตกหนักและน้ำท่วมที่อาจเกิดขึ้น โดยเฉพาะบริเวณในภาคเหนือภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือตอนบนและฝั่งตะวันตกเฉียงเหนือและภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือของภาคเหนือตอนล่างและภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือของตอนบนล่าง คลื่นลมบริเวณทะเลอันดามันและอ่าวไทยกำลังแรงสะเทือนคลื่นสูงถึง 2-3 เมตร ส่วนมีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงถึง 3 เมตร แต่ขอให้ชาวเรือเวียนเวียนระบบเดินเรือด้วยความระมัดระวังจากฝนฟ้าคะนอง ตรวจสอบทิศทางของจุดเริ่มต้นที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองด้วย หากพิจารณาแล้วแล้วินแล้วลดจากฝั่งในช่วงวันดังกล่าว ขอให้ประชาคมตามบริการสายด่วน 0-2399-4012-13 และ 1182 ได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง #ฝนตก #ฝนตกหนัก #อุตุนิยมวิทยา #ในสถานการณ์ #ข่าวด่วน #ข่าววันนี้ #น้ำท่วม #น้ำท่วมกระจาย #น้ำไหลไหลหลาก #คลื่นลมแรง #ทะเลอันดามัน #อ่าวไทย #เรือเล็กงดอยจากฝั่ง #ฝนต่อเนื่อง #พยากรณ์อากาศ #เตือนภัย #ข่าวอากาศ #ฝนตก #ประเทศไทย #ฝนหนัก #อุตุนิยมวิทยา #ภัยธรรมชาติ #ข่าวล่าสุดของฝนตก #ฝนทั่วไทย #ข่าวล่าสุ





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