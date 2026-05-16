Thailand's Largest Bank Doubles Cryptocurrency Investment in Record Time, Signaling Shift in Institutional Adoption

The largest bank in Italy and one of the largest banks in Europe has reported a significant increase in its cryptocurrency investment, from approximately 100 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2025 to around 235 million dollars in the first quarter of 2026. This development indicates that traditional banks are increasingly embracing digital assets, despite ongoing pressures like inflation, rising interest rates, and high bond yields. The key factor driving this trend is the rapid growth exhibited by Intesa, indicating a shift in the perspective of these banks toward cryptocurrencies. If this trend continues among Eurozone banks, the market may re-evaluate the narrative of institutional adoption, which could become a critical factor in Bitcoin's long-term support.

Thailand's largest and one of the largest banks in the Eurozone reports that its investment in cryptocurrencies has increased from approximately 100 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2025 to around 235 million dollars in the first quarter of 2026, indicating that traditional banks are increasingly embracing digital assets despite the ongoing pressures of inflation, rising interest rates, and high bond yields .

While the market is concerned that ETF flows may start to slow down after being active for several months, this news serves as a reminder that institutional players are not disappearing, and there are many major players who have only recently entered the market in the 2025-2026 timeframe.

A key aspect of this news is not only the numerical figure of 7.7 billion dollars, but also the 'speed' of Intesa's cryptocurrency portfolio growth, as banks like Intesa tend to take several stages to assess and approve risks. The doubling of investments in a single quarter reveals a significant shift in the bank's perspective towards cryptocurrencies.

If this trend continues among Eurozone banks, the market may once again bring attention to the narrative of institutional adoption, which could become a crucial factor in Bitcoin's long-term support





siamblockchain / 🏆 37. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thailand's Largest Bank Italy Europe Cryptocurrencies Digital Assets Interest Rates Inflation Bond Yields Intesa Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Trend Perspective Shift Growth Rate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 สัญญาณของตลาด Crypto ที่เป็นหมีForex Gold Cryptocurrency

Read more »

ข้อโต้แย้งปิดท้ายใน Musk v. Altman คณะลูกขุนจะพิจารณาในสัปดาห์หน้าForex Gold Cryptocurrency

Read more »

Playbook ปี 2022 กล่าวว่า Bitcoin ล้มเหลวที่นี่ ข้อมูลออนไลน์บอกว่าวงจรนี้แตกต่างออกไปForex Gold Cryptocurrency

Read more »

Bessent มองเห็น 'ภาวะเงินเฟ้อที่รุนแรง' ข้างหน้าขณะที่ Warsh เข้ารับตำแหน่ง FedForex Gold Cryptocurrency

Read more »

CLICX: First Virtual Bank in ThailandCLICX, a leading digital bank in Thailand, has been granted the first Virtual Bank license, marking a significant milestone in the country's financial history. The bank, formed through a partnership between KTB, AIS, and OR, aims to revolutionize the financial sector by providing accessible and user-friendly banking services without branches. This move signifies the industry's transition to a digital banking era, enhancing financial inclusion and empowering individuals to manage their finances effectively.

Read more »

ธนาคารคลิกซ์ผนึกความแข็งแกร่งร่วมมือกับ AIS เปิดธุรกิจธนาคารพาณิชย์ไร้สาขาธนาคารคลิกซ์ (Bankclick) ได้ร่วมมือกับ บริษัท แอดวานซ์ อินโฟร์ เซอร์วิส จำกัด (มหาชน) หรือ AIS เปิดธุรกิจธนาคารพาณิชย์ไร้สาขาภายใต้การกำกับของธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย (Bank of Thailand) โดยรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลังอนุมัติให้ดำเนินการแล้ว

Read more »