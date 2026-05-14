The Four Types of Great People: A Lesson from Ancient China

This news article explores the concept of 'swinjiao' or 'sage' in ancient China, which divides people into four types based on their actions and character. The article also discusses the downfall of the sage's philosophy and the comparison to modern-day leaders.

เปิดหนังสือเคล็ดพิเคราะห์และใช้คน (สำนักพิมพ์สุขภาพใจ พิมพ์ครั้งที่ 4 มี. ค.2568) อ่านไปถึงเรื่องซุ่นจื๊อแบ่งคนเก่งเป็นสี่ประเภทจบแล้ว ผมถอนหายใจคิดถึงผู้เขียน อาจารย์ทองแถม นาถจำนง ไม่ได้จากไปไหน ยังอยู่ใกล้ๆพวกเราอาจารย์ทองแถมเริ่มต้นดังนี้...

ซุ่นจื๊อหรือที่สำเนียงจีนกลางว่า ‘สวินจื่อ’ ปราชญ์ใหญ่ยุคจั้นกั๋ว เป็นคนก่อนรุ่นจิ๋นซีฮ่องเต้หนึ่งรุ่น นับเป็นปรมาจารย์แห่งปรัชญาลัทธินิติวาท(ฝ่าเจีย)ปรัชญานิติวาทเป็นสัจนิยม ค่อนข้างจะเอียงไปทางปฏิบัตินิยม ด้วยระบบปรัชญาที่น่าสนใจมาก คัมภีร์ที่สำคัญ คัมภีร์ซุ่นจื๊อและคัมภีร์หานเฟยซุ่นจื๊อมีศิษย์เอกสองคน คือ หานเฟยและหลี่ซือ หานเฟยเขียนปรัชญานิพนธ์นิติวาทให้เป็นระบบ หลี่ซือนำปรัชญานี้ไปสู่ภาคปฏิบัติ โดยเสนอความคิดเห็นให้จิ๋นซีฮ่องเต้แต่การปฏิบัติของจิ๋นซีฮ่องเต้ผิดเพี้ยนไปจากแนวทางที่แท้จริงของปรัชญานิติวาท โดยเฉพาะเมื่อหลังปราบปรามก๊กอื่นราบคาบแล้ว จิ๋นซีฮ่องเต้ยิ่งทำผิดพลาดมากขึ้นจนอาณาจักรล่มสลาย หลังจากสิ้นพระชนม์ไปเพียง 15 ปีความโหดร้ายของจิ๋นซีฮ่องเต้ ทำให้ปรัชญานิติวาทชื่อเหม็น จนเสื่อมความนิยมลงไป ลัทธิหญู (ขงจื๊อ) ครอบงำสังคมจีนแทนมาถึงทุกวันนี้ ‘แต่ข้อดีของปรัชญานิติวาทก็ยังมีอยู่ไม่น้อย นักคิดทั้งหลายไม่ควรมองข้าม’ อาจารย์ทองแถมว่าแนวคิดพื้นฐานของปรัชญานิติวาทตรงข้ามกับปรัชญาขงจื๊อ ปรัชญาขงจื๊อว่า ‘ธรรมชาติดั้งเดิมของมนุษย์ดีงาม’ แต่ปรัชญานิติวาทว่า ‘ธรรมชาติดั้งเดิมของมนุษย์เลวร้าย’ดังนั้นแนวทางแก้ปัญหาสังคมจึงแตกต่างกันไปอาจารย์ทองแถมบอกว่า ศึกษากันเพียงประเด็นนี้ก็คงต้องใช้เวลาทั้งชีวิต ท่านจึงอยากฝากชื่อซุ่นจื๊อกับหานเฟยเอาไว้สวินจื่อ ชื่อแซ่จริง สวินข้วง เป็นชาวแคว้นจ้าว เมื่ออายุ 50 ปี ได้ตำแหน่ง ‘จี้จิว’ (หัวหน้าสำนักราชบัณฑิต) แคว้นฉี ต่อมาไปรับราชการแคว้นฉู่ ตำแหน่งข้าหลวงเมืองหลานหลิงลาออกจากราชการเมื่อ 255 ปี ก่อน ค.

ศ. ใช้ชีวิตบั้นปลาย เขียนปรัชญานิพนธ์ไว้เล่มหนึ่งสวินจื่อเป็นนักปฏิบัตินิยม พิเคราะห์คนโดยมองผลงานที่เป็นจริง แบ่งคนเก่งไว้สี่ประเภทประเภทที่ 1 ปากพูดได้ดี กายก็ปฏิบัติได้ดี... นี่เป็นสิ่งวิเศษของแคว้นประเภทที่ 2 ปากพูดไม่เก่ง แต่กายปฏิบัติได้ดี...

นี่เป็นสิ่งมีค่าของแคว้นประเภทที่ 3 ปากพูดได้ดี แต่กายปฏิบัติการไม่ได้ดี... นี่เป็นสิ่งใช้ได้ของแคว้นและประเภทที่ 4 ปากพูดดี แต่ปฏิบัติตัวเลวร้าย...

นี่คือปิศาจของแคว้นบทสรุปของหลักการสวินจื่อ การปกครองแคว้นต้องเคารพยกย่องสิ่งวิเศษ ถนอมรักสิ่งมีค่า ช่วงใช้สิ่งใช้ได้ และกำจัดปิศาจคนเก่งหรือผู้นำประเภทที่ 4 คือคนมีวาทศิลป์ดี รู้จักคิดแผนการ แต่ชอบทำเรื่องเลวร้าย อาจารย์ทองแถมเขียนไว้ว่า เหมือนพวกนักการเมืองไทย (พวกที่ทำให้คิดว่าเป็นโจรปล้นเมือง ประโยคนี้ผมขอเติมเอง) เป็นปิศาจร้ายทำลายบ้านเมือง ต้องช่วยกันกำจัดเสีย





Thairath_News / 🏆 8. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swinjiao Sage Philosophy Leadership Character Actions Comparison Modern-Day Leaders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thai Stock Insider Trading Disclosure Form 59 Information (2022)In this news text, we provide an analysis of insider trading reports filed by Thai corporations with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports reveal changes in the holdings and trading activities of company executives, including the types of securities, amount of shares, price, and acquisition/disposition methods. The report also includes a disclaimer about potential duplications in reporting due to multiple roles held by company insiders.

Read more »

Trump Travels to Beijing for China Talks on Trade and Iranian TensionsThe United States's delegation led by President Trump aims to negotiate extensively on issues including trade, economy, Taiwan, and the Iran crisis with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Read more »

Trump-China Summit: A Historical Meeting Amid TensionsThe historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, is taking place against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Taiwan Strait crisis. The visit is significant as it is the first time in nearly a decade that a US president has visited China, and it could significantly impact the relationship between the two superpowers. The summit is expected to focus on key issues such as trade, Iran, and Taiwan, with both sides vying for influence and advantage.

Read more »

Thai News Update: Latest Oil PricesThis news text provides an update on the latest oil prices as of 15 May 2019. It includes information on prices for gasoline, diesel, and other types of fuel from various petrol stations such as PTT, BP, Caltex, Shell, and Chevron. The prices are updated from the official websites of these companies.

Read more »

China's President Jinping Encourages US Businesses to Invest in ChinaChinese President Jinping expressed optimism for the future of business relations between China and the US, stating that the doors to doing business in China will continue to open wider. He also mentioned the importance of deep involvement from US businesses in China's reform and opening-up process, and the need for collaboration to maintain the positive momentum generated by their joint efforts.

Read more »

Thai News: US Treasury Secretary Says China Will Use Influence on Iran to Open Another Narrow Strait of HormuzThe US Treasury Secretary, Mr. Scott Bassett, stated that China will use its influence over Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is beneficial to China but not to the US. China is the world's largest importer of crude oil, with around 10% of its imports coming from Iran and more than half from the Middle East. The US and China had a meeting at the US-China Summit in Beijing, where they agreed on the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »