Tezos is working on long-term security measures for its network, addressing potential threats from quantum computers. TzEL, a post-quantum privacy system, is being tested on the Testnet to protect private transactions and encrypted data. However, the challenge of scalability and the need for a larger network infrastructure must be addressed.

Tezos is developing a long-term foundation for the security of its network, which is not directly affecting short-term price direction.

Although quantum computers capable of cracking modern encryption systems do not exist yet, Arthur Breitman, a co-founder of Tezos, believes that some groups in the crypto industry treat quantum technology as mere speculation and ignore potential threats to privacy on the blockchain.

This warning comes with the launch of Tezos' post-quantum privacy system, TzEL, on the Testnet, designed to protect private transactions and encrypted data from potential attacks using pre-computed decryption. Breitman emphasizes the urgency of this project while others in the industry remain cautious about the potential threats from quantum.

He also criticizes some Bitcoin communities for supporting pseudoscientific theories about quantum physics, which he views as conflicting with established scientific principles. The challenge TzEL faces is the scalability of the network, as the zk-STARK system used for post-quantum validation is larger than the current system, leading to storage and processing capacity issues.

Despite these challenges, Tezos is prepared to address them, with a Data Availability Layer that can handle hidden transactions without burdening the mainchain. TzEL is currently in the testing phase and must go through several more stages before being deployed widely.

Tezos has also started using post-quantum signature validation for user accounts to prepare the network for future threats





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Tezos Post-Quantum Security Quantum Computers Elliptic Curve Cryptography Zk-STARK Data Availability Layer Privacy System Scalability Post-Quantum Signature Validation

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