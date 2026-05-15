Saudi Arabia Steps Up Its Blockchain Ambitions

Saudi Arabia is planning to tokenize its multi-trillion dollar economy, making it the largest economy on Earth to do so. This move is part of its Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil. The country has already built a robust blockchain infrastructure, including a CBDC pilot and a Real Estate Register. The country's first State-backed stablecoin, drwa, is likely to play a key role in this initiative.

Saudi Arabia is tokenizing its multi-trillion dollar economy to protect its wealth from global shocks.

This move comes after the country has laid a strong foundation in blockchain and digital assets. Tokenizing assets will reduce the risk of global shocks by decentralizing the asset ownership and creating a more robust economic system.

The country's first State-backed stablecoin, drwa, will also play a crucial role in this process. The country has been steadily making investments in blockchain and Web3 technologies





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