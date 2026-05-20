Sasks. Concerned About Thai Health, Urges to Quit Smoking and Avoid E-Cigarettes

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (Sasks) is concerned about the health of the Thai population, especially the health of the lungs. Sasks is urging people to quit smoking and avoid e-cigarettes. The foundation highlights that the number of smokers in Thailand has been decreasing steadily, but the situation has changed with the increase in the use of e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes are a type of tobacco product that has created and increased the number of "new smokers" in Thai society, especially among women, young people, and the younger generation. According to statistics from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the number of e-cigarette users in Thailand has increased dramatically from a few thousand to over 1.6 million people in just a few years. The foundation is concerned about the increasing number of e-cigarette users, especially young people and women, and the impact on their health. The foundation also highlights that many people who have never smoked before have started smoking e-cigarettes due to factors such as marketing and misunderstandings about the product and its health effects. The foundation urges women, young people, and those under 40 to quit smoking and avoid e-cigarettes to protect their health and reduce the number of smokers and e-cigarette users in Thailand.

31 พฤษภาคม วันงดสูบบุหรี่โลก สสส. ห่วงสุขภาพปอดคนไทย ชวน "งดบุหรี่มวน" ไม่เริ่มบุหรี่ไฟฟ้า ในช่วงหลายปีที่ผ่านมา ประเทศไทยสามารถลดจำนวนผู้สูบบุหรี่แบบมวนได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง แต่วันนี้…สถานการณ์จำนวนผู้สูบกำลัง "เปลี่ยนไป" หลังการเข้ามาและแพร่กระจายของบุหรี่ไฟฟ้า การเข้ามาของ บุหรี่ไฟฟ้า ใน พ.

ศ. 2564 นั้นไม่ได้แค่ชะลอตัวเลขการลดลงของจำนวนผู้สูบบุหรี่มวน แต่ยังเปลี่ยนภาพรวมการสูบของสังคมไทยโดยทำให้จำนวนผู้สูบรวมเพิ่มสูงขึ้นในระยะเวลาสั้นๆ บุหรี่ไฟฟ้าเป็นสินค้ายาสูบที่ได้สร้างและเพิ่ม "ผู้สูบหน้าใหม่" สู่สังคมไทย โดยเฉพาะในกลุ่มสตรี กลุ่มเยาวชน คนรุ่นใหม่ ได้เข้าสู่วงจรการสูบมากขึ้น เร็วขึ้น ตามตัวเลขสถิติที่ปรากฏ ของโครงการสำรวจสุขภาพประชาชนไทยพบว่า บุหรี่ไฟฟ้ากำลังระบาด และทำร้ายปอดเยาวชนคนรุ่นใหม่ และผู้หญิ





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Thai Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Smoking E-Cigarettes Health Health Promotion Health Promotion Foundation Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New Health Promotion Foundation Sasks Thailand New

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