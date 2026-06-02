Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 wide: Lighter, foldable, and multi-tasking

The Galaxy Z Fold8 wide is a foldable smartphone with a 4:3 aspect ratio 7.8-inch display and a 5.4-inch non-foldable display. It weighs only 201 grams and has a 45W fast charging capability. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor and a 24MP ultra-wide sensor. The concept of a wide-screen foldable smartphone was first showcased by Samsung at CES 2013, 13 years ago.

Galaxy Z Fold8 wide is expected to weigh only 201 grams, which is lighter than Huawei Pura X Max (229 grams) and many other smartphones in the market.

It has a 4:3 aspect ratio 7.8-inch foldable display and a 5.4-inch non-foldable display. The foldable design allows for multi-tasking and is suitable for reading documents, browsing the web, or working. It also features a new laser-drilled metal plate technology to reduce crease lines.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor and a 24MP ultra-wide sensor. The concept of a wide-screen foldable smartphone was first showcased by Samsung at CES 2013, 13 years ago





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Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide Samsung Foldable Smartphone Multi-Tasking Concept Video CES 2013

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