SOUNDSLEEP - The Honest Dissolve of Love

SOUNDSLEEP, a talented Modern Rock band, has released their new single "ปล่อยให้เธอไป (Dissolve)", which explores the honest dissolution of a love that has been painful yet unconventional, devoid of anger or blame. The unique emotional depth of the track is encapsulated in the delicate interplay of instruments, from poignant guitar lines to heavy bass and expressive drumming, along with a masterly Sound Design that mirrors the fading memory of a turbulent relationship. The track serves as a poignant reminder that even in the face of heartbreak, love can still have the power to heal.

กลับมาอีกครั้งสำหรับ 4 หนุ่ม SOUNDSLEEP (ซาวด์สลีพ) สมาชิกได้แก่ ฟิล์ม ร้องนำ, มีน กีต้าร์, ปอนด์ เบส และ บูม กลอง วง Modern Rock จากค่าย tiny พร้อมส่งซิงเกิลใหม่"ปล่อยให้เธอไป (Dissolve)" เพลงร็อกที่เจ็บแบบไม่ต้องอธิบาย ไม่มีความโกรธ ไม่มีใครที่ต้องโทษ และไม่มี what if เพราะทุกอย่างสายเกินกว่าจะเปลี่ยนแปลงได้แล้ว ความเจ็บปวดที่เหลืออยู่จึงไม่ใช่ความเสียใจ แต่เป็นแค่ความจริงที่ต้องแบกต่อไป ในซิงเกิล"ปล่อยให้เธอไป (Dissolve)" นี้ SOUNDSLEEP เลือกไม่เล่าเรื่องรักพังแบบที่ผ่านมา แต่หยิบจับความรู้สึกที่อยู่ระหว่างบรรทัด ที่คนส่วนใหญ่รู้สึก แต่ไม่รู้จะเรียกมันว่าอะไร สภาวะที่ยอมรับความจริงได้แล้ว แต่ยังเจ็บอยู่ดี และยังเลือกกอดเศษความรักชิ้นสุดท้ายเอาไว้อย่างไม่อาจปล่อยให้เลือนหาย "ปล่อยให้เธอไป (Dissolve)" ในแง่ดนตรีของ SOUNDSLEEP ทุกองค์ประกอบถูกวางมาเพื่อรับใช้อารมณ์นั้นอย่างซื่อตรง ไลน์เครื่องดนตรีที่พุ่งพล่าน แทนการถ่ายทอดแรงอัดอั้นของคนที่สู้จนสุดแล้ว จังหวะกลองและเบสจะหนักแน่นเข้ามาตอกย้ำความจริงที่ปฏิเสธไม่ได้ว่า "มีแค่ความรัก มันไม่ช่วยอะไร" ผสานกับ Sound Design ที่สร้างมิติของความเจ็บปวดที่ซ้อนทับกัน สะท้อนภาพความทรงจำที่ค่อยๆ เบลอหายไปอย่างช้าๆ แต่ไม่เคยหายสนิ.

กลับมาอีกครั้งสำหรับ 4 หนุ่ม SOUNDSLEEP (ซาวด์สลีพ) สมาชิกได้แก่ ฟิล์ม ร้องนำ, มีน กีต้าร์, ปอนด์ เบส และ บูม กลอง วง Modern Rock จากค่าย tiny พร้อมส่งซิงเกิลใหม่"ปล่อยให้เธอไป (Dissolve)" เพลงร็อกที่เจ็บแบบไม่ต้องอธิบาย ไม่มีความโกรธ ไม่มีใครที่ต้องโทษ และไม่มี what if เพราะทุกอย่างสายเกินกว่าจะเปลี่ยนแปลงได้แล้ว ความเจ็บปวดที่เหลืออยู่จึงไม่ใช่ความเสียใจ แต่เป็นแค่ความจริงที่ต้องแบกต่อไป ในซิงเกิล"ปล่อยให้เธอไป (Dissolve)" นี้ SOUNDSLEEP เลือกไม่เล่าเรื่องรักพังแบบที่ผ่านมา แต่หยิบจับความรู้สึกที่อยู่ระหว่างบรรทัด ที่คนส่วนใหญ่รู้สึก แต่ไม่รู้จะเรียกมันว่าอะไร สภาวะที่ยอมรับความจริงได้แล้ว แต่ยังเจ็บอยู่ดี และยังเลือกกอดเศษความรักชิ้นสุดท้ายเอาไว้อย่างไม่อาจปล่อยให้เลือนหาย "ปล่อยให้เธอไป (Dissolve)" ในแง่ดนตรีของ SOUNDSLEEP ทุกองค์ประกอบถูกวางมาเพื่อรับใช้อารมณ์นั้นอย่างซื่อตรง ไลน์เครื่องดนตรีที่พุ่งพล่าน แทนการถ่ายทอดแรงอัดอั้นของคนที่สู้จนสุดแล้ว จังหวะกลองและเบสจะหนักแน่นเข้ามาตอกย้ำความจริงที่ปฏิเสธไม่ได้ว่า "มีแค่ความรัก มันไม่ช่วยอะไร" ผสานกับ Sound Design ที่สร้างมิติของความเจ็บปวดที่ซ้อนทับกัน สะท้อนภาพความทรงจำที่ค่อยๆ เบลอหายไปอย่างช้าๆ แต่ไม่เคยหายสนิ





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SOUNDSLEEP Modern Rock New Single Love Dissolution Honest Dissolve Anger And Blame What If What If (Change) What If (Love) Love's Power Heal

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