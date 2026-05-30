SCAB to Investigate and Help Victims of E-commerce Disputes

The Consumer Affairs Commission (SCAB) has received numerous complaints about damaged, defective, or missing products during online transactions, as well as disputes over responsibility and low compensation amounts. The commission is prioritizing the protection of consumer rights in the e-commerce era, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. SCAB is working closely with the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) to investigate and assist victims. The commission is also raising awareness of consumer rights and legal knowledge to prevent consumers from being victimized by ignorance. According to the Civil Code, companies are responsible for losses or delays in delivery, unless otherwise agreed upon. The commission aims to prevent companies from using disclaimers to shift the burden of responsibility to consumers and will take legal action on behalf of consumers. The Consumer Protection Council has received complaints from companies in 2018 and 2019, totaling 424 cases, with the majority of cases involving missing products during transportation. The council will collaborate with the Consumer Protection Council to reflect the issues faced by consumers comprehensively.

โดย สคบ. ได้รับข้อร้องเรียนจำนวนมาก ทั้งสินค้าแตกหัก ชำรุด สูญหายระหว่างทาง รวมถึงการถูกปฏิเสธความรับผิดหรือได้รับเงินชดเชยต่ำกว่ามูลค่าจริง ตามนโยบายของรัฐบาลภายใต้การนำของนายอนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล นายกรัฐมนตรี ที่ให้ความสำคัญกับการคุมครองสิทธิผู้บริโภคในยุคการค้าออนไลน์ ตนจึงสั่งการด่วนให้ สคบ.

เร่งตรวจสอบและช่วยเหลือผู้เสียหายเต็มที่ "การซื้อขายออนไลน์ (E-commerce) ที่เติบโตต่อเนื่อง ผลักดันให้ประชาชนใช้บริการขนส่งพัสดุเพิ่มขึ้นมาก เมื่อปริมาณการจัดส่งมหาศาล ข้อพิพาทเรื่องมาตรฐานบริการและการรับประกันสินค้าจึงพุ่งสูงตามไปด้วย" นางสาวศุภมาส กล่าวต่อว่า ตนได้สั่งการให้ สคบ.

เร่งสร้างการรับรู้ด้านกฎหมายแก่ประชาชน เพื่อไม่ให้ตกเป็นเหยื่อความไม่รู้ โดยตามประมวลกฎหมายแพ่งและพาณิชย์ มาตรา 616 บริษัทขนส่งต้องรับผิดเมื่อพัสดุสูญหาย เสียหาย หรือส่งมอบล่าช้า และมาตรา 625 ยังกำหนดให้การตั้งเพดานชดเชยต่ำ เช่น ไม่เกิน 2,000 บาท เป็นโมฆะ เว้นแต่ผู้ส่งจะตกลงยินยอมอย่างชัดแจ้ง บริษัทจึงนำเพดานนี้มาอ้างจ่ายต่ำกว่าความเสียหายจริงโดยอัตโนมัติไม่ได้ทั้งนี้ ในปี 2568 มีเรื่องร้องเรียนบริษัทขนส่งเข้ามาที่ สคบ.

จำนวน 258 เรื่อง และปี 2569 จำนวน 166 เรื่อง รวม 2 ปี ทั้งสิ้น 424 เรื่อง ส่วนใหญ่เป็นกรณีสินค้าสูญหายระหว่างการขนส่ง โดย สคบ. จะประสานความร่วมมือกับสภาองค์กรของผู้บริโภคในฐานะตัวแทนภาคประชาชน เพื่อสะท้อนปัญหาที่ประชาชนเผชิญอย่างรอบด้าน "ดิฉันยืนยันว่า สคบ.

จะไม่ปล่อยให้บริษัทขนส่งใช้ข้อสัญญาจำกัดความรับผิดมาผลักภาระให้ประชาชน และพร้อมใช้อำนาจฟ้องแทนผู้บริโภคทุกราย ดิฉันขอขอบคุณสภาองค์กรของผู้บริโภคที่นำเสียงของพี่น้องประชาชนมาสะท้อน





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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