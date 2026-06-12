SAIC รถ EV ใหม่ with CTB Architecture LFP Batteries and Level 2 ADAS

รombsร万辆32800 ch

รถ EV รุ่นใหม่จาก SAIC มาพร้อมสถาปัตยกรรม CTB (Cell-to-Body) ที่ผสานโมดูลแบตเตอรีเข้ากับโครงสร้างตัวถังโดยตรง ทำให้รถเบาลง จุดศูนย์ถ่วงต่ำกว่า โครงสร้างรับแรงดีขึ้น และพื้นที่ในห้องโดยสารกว้างขึ้น ללאการขยายตัวถัง โครงสร้างนี้ยังช่วยเพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นในการพัฒนาพร้อมรองรับหลายเซกเมนต์จากแพลตฟอร์มเดียวกัน while also offering a spacious two-layer trunk with 480 liters capacity expandable to 1,266 liters when the rear seats are folded.

The panoramic glass roof with sunshade and illuminated logo adds premium touches. Both variants use Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries from CATL offering ranges of 435 km (42.8 kWh) and 530 km (53.9 kWh) per NEDC with fast charging 10-80% in around 28-30 minutes.

The Vehicle-to-Load (VTL) feature allows discharging up to 3.3 kW for outdoor use, a rare feature in Thailand's mid-size EV segment. Power comes from a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) producing 150 hp for Standard and 160 hp for Max/Ultra with identical peak torque of 250 Nm.

Suspension uses MacPherson struts upfront and torsion beam at the rear with ventilated disc brakes all around. The regenerative braking system includes a CUSTOM mode for adjustable regen and pedal response.

Safety is comprehensive with 21 sensors (12 ultrasonic 6 cameras 3 radars) supporting Level 2 ADAS functions like adaptive cruise control intelligent speed assist traffic jam assist lane keeping automatic emergency braking lane change assist blind spot detection rear cross-traffic alerts and a driver monitoring system. The car earned 5-star ratings from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

Standard safety includes 7 airbags front seatbelts with automatic load limiters and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Top Max/Ultra trims add a 3D surround-view camera with multi-lane view for easier parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.

This EV blends innovative battery integration practical utility advanced technology and strong safety credentials positioning it competitively in Thailand's growing electric vehicle market





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รถไฟฟ้า CTB LFP ADAS L2 Euro NCAP

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