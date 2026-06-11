Sweden to Abolish Permanent Residency Permits for Refugees, Tighten Immigration Policy

Sweden's government has decided to abolish the Permanent Residence Permits for refugees and tighten immigration policy. The new policy will come into effect on July 12, 2026. The country will now issue Temporary Permits instead, which will not allow for permanent residency in the future.

ประเทศแรกในยุโรป! สวีเดน 'ยกเลิกวีซ่าถาวร’ ผู้ลี้ภัย คุมเข้มประชากร อยากอยู่ยาวต้องขอสัญชาติ แล้วคนเก่ากระทบไหม ?

สื่ออิสระของสวีเดน รายงานข่าว รัฐสภาสวีเดนได้ผ่านร่างกฎหมายครั้งสำคัญตามข้อเสนอของรัฐบาล โดยมีมติให้ 'ยกเลิก' การออกใบอนุญาตถิ่นที่อยู่ถาวร (Permanent Residence Permits) ให้กับกลุ่มผู้ลี้ภัยและผู้ต้องการความคุ้มครอง รวมถึงญาติหรือครอบครัวของกลุ่มคนเหล่านี้ด้วยภายใต้กฎหมายใหม่นี้ซึ่งจะมีผลบังคับใช้อย่างเป็นทางการตั้งแต่วันที่ 12 กรกฎาคม 2026 เป็นต้นไป สวีเดนจะเปลี่ยนมาออกเป็น 'ใบอนุญาตพำนักชั่วคราว' (Temporary Permits) ให้กับผู้ยื่นขอผู้ลี้ภัยรายใหม่แทน และปิดโอกาสในการขยับขยายไปเป็นผู้อยู่อาศัยแบบถาวรในอนาคตสำหรับกลุ่มนี้ อย่างไรก็ตาม ทางการสวีเดนได้เน้นย้ำเพื่อลดความตื่นตระหนกกว่า การเปลี่ยนแปลงในครั้งนี้ 'จะไม่มีผลย้อนหลัง' กับกลุ่มชาวต่างชาติหรือผู้ลี้ภัยที่ได้รับอนุมัติใบอนุญาตพำนักถาวรในสวีเดนไปก่อนหน้านี้แล้ว ทุกคนยังคงสามารถใช้ชีวิตและอยู่ยาวได้ตามสิทธิ์เดิมปกติการปรับเปลี่ยนกฎหมายครั้งนี้ ถือเป็นหนึ่งในแผนการใหญ่ของรัฐบาลและกลุ่มพรรคร่วม (Tidö Parties) ที่มุ่งมั่นจะคุมเข้มและปฏิรูปนโยบายการย้ายถิ่นฐานของประเทศสวีเดนให้เข้มงวดมากที่สุดในรอบหลายสิบปี โยฮัน ฟอร์สเซลล์ (Johan Forssell) รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการย้ายถิ่นฐานของสวีเดน ออกมาอธิบายเหตุผลว่า มาตรการนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อกระตุ้นให้เกิดการปรับตัวและกลมกลืนกับสังคมสวีเดน (Integration) ที่ดีขึ้น รวมถึงต้องการลดปัญหาความเหลื่อมล้ำและการแยกตัวของกลุ่มคนในสังคม (Social Exclusion) นอกจากนี้ รัฐบาลยังระบุว่า การเปลี่ยนเป็นวีซ่าชั่วคราวจะช่วยลดแรงจูงใจในการอพยพย้ายถิ่นฐานเข้าประเทศแบบผิดวัตถุประสงค์ ในขณะเดียวกันก็ระบุว่า หากใครที่ต้องการความมั่นคงในการอยู่อาศัยระยะยาวในสวีเดนต่อจากนี้ ทางเลือกที่ดีที่สุดและเป็นเป้าหมายที่รัฐบาลสนับสนุนคือ 'การเร่งพัฒนาตนเองเพื่อยื่นขอสัญชาติสวีเดน (Swedish Citizenship)' ให้ถูกต้องตามกระบวนการนั่นเอ





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Sweden Immigration Policy Permanent Residency Permits Temporary Permits Integration Social Exclusion

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