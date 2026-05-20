The South Korean funeral industry is facing scrutiny due to concerns surrounding underfunding of funeral service providers and the shift in supervision of such companies from a traditional financial body to a trade commission. With volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the situation remains unclear and prices of Ether a key transaction component have dropped by 28% since the start of 2026. The stock prices of Bitmine, another important player, have also dropped by 40% over the same period.

The South Korean funeral industry is shaken by concerns arising from recent irregularities and underfunding of companies involved, which are now under supervision of the Fair Trade Commission , a trade commission known for its focus on trade and consumer protection, instead of a traditional regulated financial body.

This shift has caused the public to scrutinize and regulate the companies providing funeral services, including the Funeral Guidance Association. In light of the current market volatility, particularly with the market being guided by retail investors from South Korea, the situation seems unclear.

Prices of Ether, a crucial component in the transaction, have dropped by 28% since the beginning of 2026, currently trading at $2,118. Meanwhile, the stock prices of Bitmine, another significant player involved in this industry, have dropped by 40% over the same period, selling at $18.7





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South Korean Funeral Industry Market Volatility Cryptocurrency Trade Commission Funeral Service Providers

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