Solar Panel Firm GUNKUL charged at TOP stock in SET100 for 1 month; 3 Electronics Components Stocks Like HANA, KCE, CCET surge in-line with Technology Sector Trend

It is worth mentioning that GUNKUL is a vertically integrated company, involved in the entire solar industry chain from design, manufacturing, sales, through to installation. The company's business strategy and its ability to get the government's support for the installation of high-performance solar rooftop, has allowed it to maintain a competitive edge and achieve an impressive performance. Not to mention the benefits and potential of government policies towards reducing individuals' income tax through solarpurchase, a win-win situation that has contributed a lot to the comparative advantage of the company.

But in the volatile market filled with uncertainty, some stocks have witnessed a roaring uptrend.

Specifically, stocks in the solar panel, electronics components, and packaging sectors have experienced substantial price increases, emerging as targets for investors. Among them, GUNKUL has been thriving, becoming the top-performing stock in SET100 for the last month, with its stock price soaring by nearly 50%.

Following GUNKUL, stocks like HANA, KCE, and CCET in the electronics components sector also outpaced the industry trend. Additionally, SCGP has shown a resurgence in profitability during the first quarter, reflecting the positive fundamentals and government policies.

The first-quarter results of SCGP, reported a net profit of 1,566 million baht, marking an increase of 74% compared to the previous year and a 30% rise over the prior quarter. Although the quarter was also affected by factors such as domestic holidays and a decrease in exports due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf of Persia.

The report showed a growth rate of approximately 34% in the company's profits compared to the previous year, under the assumption of further business expansions





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Solar Panel Firm Stock Market Price Increase Rising Technology Fundamentals Policies Profitable Solar Panel Vertical Integrated Government Support Installation Income Tax Reduction

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