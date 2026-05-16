Senate Confirmates Warsh As Fed President

Warsh has a legacy of a tough stance on monetary policy, having been a critic of Fed easing measures in the past, and is expected to signal a hawkish stance on interest rates, which could increase the pressure on cryptos.

วุฒิสภาสหรัฐฯ ลงมติรับรอง Kevin Warsh เป็นประธานธนาคารกลางสหรัฐฯ (Fed) คนใหม่เมื่อวันที่ 13 พ.

ค. และเข้ารับตำแหน่งอย่างเป็นทางการแล้วเมื่อวันที่ 14 พ.

ค. 2569 การลงมติครั้งนี้ถือว่าแตกแยกมากที่สุดในประวัติศาสตร์การรับรองประธาน Fed โดย Senator John Fetterman เป็นเพียงคนเดียวจากพรรคเดโมแครตที่โหวตเห็นด้วย ขณะที่ Jerome Powell จะยังอยู่ในบอร์ด Fed ต่อจนถึงปี 2571 Warsh มีชื่อเสียงในด้านแนวคิดเข้มงวดเรื่องเงินเฟ้อและเป็นนักวิจารณ์นโยบายผ่อนคลายของ Fed ในอดีต หากเขาส่งสัญญาณแนวโน้มดอกเบี้ยขาขึ้นในอนาคต สินทรัพย์เสี่ยงอย่างคริปโตจะเผชิญแรงกดดันมากขึ้





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Fed President Warsh Monetary Policy Hikes Crypto Pressure

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