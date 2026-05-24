Rain of SBS Aeriesoda was awarded 'value worth million' and refused his first eye operation, wearing twin shirts when making music, and had a wife and two children. Initiatives during World Cup and basketball game. Men always praise him for Korean pop legends.

of SBS Aeriesoda surname last to the experience that he is recommended not to operate in the first years of the debut because the doctor regarded the face of him as that has the 'mujil worth million' already in the program mentioned that the comment inputs of the Korean netizens and particular more about the ranking of the Korean star-man that if the they have this they will become more handsome.

For example some people will become handsome if he has shart-sleeved shirt to show arm. The idol ROSE also criticized that if it has double-eyed he will become more handsome. but RAIN also revealed in the program that he really wanted to make in the first years of the debut but the doctor refused to operate.

'Cause he said that the children has theVALUEworthmillion already and he said to me that If I operate the face then I have to make a nose too. And the face is already having balance





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Korean Pop Star Twin-Shirt World Cup Basketball Game Legend In Korean Pop

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