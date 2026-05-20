Rising optimism as Chinese oil tankers begin trading in Strait of Hormuz, Trump-Vance hopeful deal close

Record from Reuters: A pair of Chinese crude tanker ships have successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, a significant milestone in hopes for a rapid resolution to the ongoing tensions between the United States and Israel and Iran. Following an optimistic speech from President Trump and promising remarks from Vice President Vance, signs of renewed optimism for the global energy market were on display. With a new proposal from Iran for a peaceful resolution and a looming deadline for the US to attack Iran, the market is on the edge of its seat. The situation in Iran remains complex with a fragmented power structure within the country, but Iran has consistently held onto its key demands for the crisis, including lifting all US sanctions, releasing Iranian funds, and removing US military troops from the region. The agreement's final details, which primarily involve who will manage and regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, are yet to be determined.

สัญญาณบวกตะวันออกกลาง! เรือน้ำมันเริ่มแล่นผ่าน ‘ช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ’ หลัง ทรัมป์-แวนซ์ แย้มข่าวดี ดีลสันติภาพอิหร่านใกล้ลงตัว ?

รายงานข่าว ข้อมูลจากระบบติดตามเส้นทางเดินเรือระบุว่า เรือบรรทุกน้ำมันดิบขนาดใหญ่สองลำของจีนได้แล่นออกจากช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ (Strait of Hormuz) เป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้วในวันพุธนี้ ซึ่งจุดประกายความหวังครั้งใหม่ให้แก่ตลาดพลังงานโลก ว่าสถานการณ์ความขัดแย้งอันตึงเครียดระหว่างสหรัฐฯ-อิสราเอล กับฝั่งอิหร่าน อาจกำลังจะได้ข้อยุติในเร็ววันนี้ หลังจากที่ผู้นำและรองผู้นำของสหรัฐฯ ออกมาแสดงท่าทีในเชิงบวกอย่างเห็นได้ชัด ประธานาธิบดี โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ได้แถลงเมื่อวันอังคารที่ผ่านมาว่า สงครามครั้งนี้จะจบลง “อย่างรวดเร็วมาก” ขณะที่รองประธานาธิบดี เจดี แวนซ์ (JD Vance) ก็ได้ออกมาตอกย้ำถึงความคืบหน้าในการเจรจากับรัฐบาลเตหะราน เพื่อหาข้อตกลงในการยุติการสู้รบ โดยแวนซ์ได้กล่าวในระหว่างการแถลงข่าวที่ทำเนียบขาวว่า “ในเวลานี้พวกเรากำลังอยู่ในจุดที่ดีมาก ๆ ในการเจรจา” การออกมาให้สัมภาษณ์ล่าสุดของทรัมป์เกิดขึ้นเพียงหนึ่งวันหลังจากที่เขาตัดสินใจ “สั่งระงับ” แผนการโจมตีอิหร่านระลอกใหม่เอาไว้ก่อน เนื่องจากทางฝั่งอิหร่านได้ยื่นข้อเสนอใหม่เข้ามาเพื่อขอเจรจายุติความขัดแย้





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Strait Of Hormuz Chinese Crude Tanker Ships Trump-Vance Hopeful Deal Close Global Energy Market Peaceful Resolution Released Iranian Funds Removing US Military Troops Sanctions Complex Situation

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