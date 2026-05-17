Rfth-Ksmk-Ktm. Rush to Clear Area of Train-Bus Accident

The news text discusses the urgent clearance of the area affected by the train-bus accident on the 206 bus route, with the Ministry of Transport and the Department of Rapid Transit (Rfth-Ksmk-Ktm.) taking the lead. The accident resulted in the death of 8 people and the injury of 32 others.

รฟท. -ขสมก. -กทม.

เร่งเคลียร์พื้นที่เหตุรถไฟชนรถเมล์สาย 206 ย้ำไม่โยนความผิด ให้ตำรวจชี้ขาดตามกฎหมาย เผยปมเครื่องกั้นลงไม่ได้เหตุมีรถจอดขวางวันนี้ (16 พฤษภาคม) สิริพงศ์ อังคสกุลเกียรติ รัฐมนตรีช่วยว่าการกระทรวงคมนาคม นำคณะ แถลงข่าวสรุปภาพรวมของเหตุการณ์อุบัติเหตุระหว่างรถขนส่งสินค้า หมายเลข 2126 แหลมฉบังปลายทางบางซื่อ ประสบอุบัติเหตุชนกับรถประจำทางของ ขสมก.

สาย 206 ที่บริเวณใกล้เคียงแยกอโศก-เพชรบุรี บริเวณสถานีมักกะสัน ว่า มีผู้เสียชีวิต 8 ราย และผู้บาดเจ็บ 32 ราย (สีเขียว 15 ราย สีเหลือง 15 ราย สีแดง 2 ราย) นายกรัฐมนตรีกำชับให้ทุกโรงพยาบาลดูแลผู้ป่วยอย่างดีที่สุด หลังจากนี้เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจพิสูจน์หลักฐานจะใช้เวลาอีก 1 ชั่วโมง ก่อนเคลื่อนย้ายรถ โดยกรุงเทพมหานคร (กทม. ) เตรียมรถเครน และการรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย (รฟท.

) เตรียมหัวลากมา โดยไม่เกินคืนนี้จะคืนผิวการจราจรได้ อนันต์ โพธิ์นิ่มแดง รองผู้ว่าการและรักษาการผู้ว่าการรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย เปิดเผยว่า ขั้นตอนจากนี้ รฟท. เตรียมขยับคืนผิวจราจร ตอนนี้ รฟท.

ได้ส่งผู้โดยสารจากสถานีหัวลำโพงไปส่งเรียบร้อย สาเหตุคือ เครื่องกั้นถนนที่เป็นพนักงานควบคุมไม่สามารถเอาลงได้ เนื่องจากมีรถมาจอด ปกติรถจอดไม่ได้เกิน 5 เมตร ประกอบกับมีขบวนรถมาจอดจึงไม่สามารถหยุดได้ จากนี้จะสอบสวนพนักงานขับรถ ถอดเทปความเร็วของรถ เวลารถไฟเข้าจะมีแสงเสียงเพื่อให้เจ้าหน้าที่บังคับคานขึ้นลง โดยจะต้องสอบสวนเหตุการณ์ โดยปกติถ้าคานกั้นยังไม่ลง พนักงานขับรถจะต้องจอดรอ ต้องไปดูกล่องดำซึ่งเป็นหน้าที่ของพนักงานสอบสวน ซึ่งเจ้าหน้าที่สามารถให้สัญญาณธงแดงหยุดรถได้ด้าน กิตติกานต์ จอมดวง จารุวรพลกุล ผู้อำนวยการองค์การขนส่งมวลชนกรุงเทพ (ขสมก.

) ระบุว่า ขสมก. เป็นรถโดยสารประจำทางมาจอด ณ จุดเกิดเหตุ ความรับผิดชอบของ ขสมก.

ทำประกันกับเมืองไทยประกันภัย และประกันภัยบุคคลภายนอก กรณีเสียชีวิต 1.5 ล้านบาท ผู้ประสบภัย 8 หมื่น – 5 แสนบาท โดยจะเร่งรัดเยียวยาพี่น้องที่ประสบภัย ซึ่งรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงคมนาคมได้ให้แนวทางเยี่ยม ให้กำลังใจ และแสดงความรับผิดชอ





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Train-Bus Accident 206 Bus Route Death Injury Clearance Urgent Ministry Of Transport Department Of Rapid Transit Accident Investigation Vehicle Safety Insurance Coverage

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Ministry official visits scene; 8 dead as train collides with bus, sets fire to vehiclesA ministry official has visited the scene of a train-bus collision and fire that has claimed eight lives and left about 32 people injured. The incident occurred along the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) 206 line in Bangkok.

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Thai News: Three Urgent Areas to Address in Railway AccidentsThe news item includes a request from a person who suffered losses in a railway accident to the Thai government regarding three urgent issues to be addressed, such as immediate compensation for affected individuals and their families, an independent investigation to find the real cause, and the installation of safety measures at high-risk locations.

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