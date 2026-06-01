PMI แข็งแกร่งเกินคาด รองรับความกังวลเงินเฟ้อ แรงกดดันตลาดคริปโตในระยะสั้น

PMI สหรัฐฯ วันที่ 1มิ.ย. 2569 ออกมา 54 สูงกว่าคาด κριท.createElement('div');_0x2b7a Reasons behind the cryptocurrency market downturn as the Fed's rate cut odds diminish.

ตัวเลขดัชนีการปฏิบัติงานchaftManufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index หรือ PMI )fixed at 54 for June 2025 was stronger than the forecast of 53.3 and also higher than the previous month's 52.7.

This data indicates a rebound in U.S. factory activity which although positive for the overall economy has created noticeable pressure on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of the data release Bitcoin was trading at $71,582 down 2.87% over 24 hours while Ethereum stood at $1,965.82 down 2.53%.

This market reaction reflects that investors may be pricing in the macroeconomic risks in advance. The reason behind the inverse relationship between manufacturing strength and crypto prices lies in monetary policy.

Stronger manufacturing leads to higher orders hiring and production costs which in turn push up final goods prices. In other words robust manufacturing fuels inflation. As inflation concerns return the Federal Reserve has less reason to consider cutting interest rates.

Consequently expectations of a rate cut diminish the dollar tends to strengthen and institutional investors reduce their exposure to risk assets like Bitcoin in favor of assets that perform better in a high interest rate environment. This correlation is not perfect but it is a key mechanism that crypto traders need to understand.

The PMI figure of 54 is a composite and analysts pay more attention to subindices especially the New Orders index which is considered the most accurate forwardlooking indicator for manufacturing. If new orders surge it signals that the manufacturing momentum is not fleeting but likely to persist for several more months.

Additionally the employment and supplier delivery indices should be watched. A simultaneous rise in both indicates a tightening supply chain a clear warning sign of inflation.

However it is worth noting that manufacturing accounts for only about 12% of U.S. GDP. Therefore the PMI is just one piece of the broader economic picture. In the longer term markets still focus more on inflation data such as PCE and the Fed's rate guidance.

With a strongerthanexpected PMI shortterm pressure on Bitcoin and Ethereum remains as long as the market perceives that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer. The appeal of risk assets diminishes accordingly.

Bitcoin near $71,582 faces a major support around $70,000 that many analysts are watching. A break below could trigger more selling pressure. Ethereum at $1,965.82 is testing the psychological $2,000 level from below making it a key level to monitor.

In my view the PMI reading of 54 deserves more attention than many give because it is not just slightly above expectations but a sharp jump from 52.7 to 54 within one month showing that manufacturing momentum is truly strengthening not a onesided noise. For current crypto holders I recommend watching the upcoming U.S. PCE data and the Fed's tone at the next meeting closely as these will determine the real direction.

PMI is just one component not the whole story. If inflation remains sticky or accelerates the market may not recover but if strong manufacturing coincides with a resurgence of inflation that would be a genuinely dangerous signal for Bitcoin





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