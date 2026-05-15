Puzzling 'Police Debt' Issue: How Long Will It Take to Solve?

The article discusses the ongoing issue of police debt and the challenges in finding a solution. It highlights the involvement of different 'P.T.'s' and the government's role in addressing the problem.

ต้องตั้งคำถามตัวโตๆ อีกครั้ง 'หนี้สินตำรวจ' จะแก้กันได้กี่โมง หลังจากได้ยิน ผบ. ต่าย-พล. ต. อ.

กิตติ์รัฐ พันธุ์เพ็ชร์ ผู้นำตำรวจ พูดตอนหนึ่งในระหว่างเป็นประธานการประชุมบริหารสำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ กำชับด้านสวัสดิการสั่งปรับปรุงระบบสหกรณ์ออมทรัพย์ตำรวจทั่วประเทศเลยสงสัย เลยข้องใจ ปัญหา 'หนี้สินตำรวจ' จนป่านนี้ ยังไม่ดีขึ้นอีกหรือ เพราะจำได้ว่าเรื่องปัญหาหนี้สินตำรวจ ทุกยุค ทุกสมัย ทุก 'ผบ. ตร.

' ใครขึ้นมา ก็จะผุดโครงการนี้ขึ้นมา ยิ่งช่วงไหน 'รัฐบาล' ตื่นตัวเรื่องการแก้หนี้สินข้าราชการ 'ตำรวจ' ก็จะเป็นหน่วยงานต้นๆ ที่ขานรับนโยบาย อย่างแข็งขัน อย่างจริงจังไม่ต้องย้อนไปไก





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Police Debt P.T. Government Suspension Of Projects Suspension Of Projects

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