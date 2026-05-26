Pump.fun ประกาศขยายออกสู่ EVM พร้อมให้ Solana เซ็ตอัพ Gas เล็กลง

Pump.fun เปิดตัวฟังก์ชันการทำธุรกรรมข้ามเครือข่ายบน Ethereum, Base และ BNB Chain พร้อมใช้ Solana เพื่อจัดเก็บ Settlement และค่าธรรมเนียมอัตโนมัติ ทำให้ผู้ใช้ไม่ต้องถือ Gas Token ของแต่ละเชน

Pump.fun ได้พัฒนาการทำงานข้ามเครือข่ายอย่างสำคัญโดยย้ำย้ำให้ผู้ใช้ไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการถือโทเคน Gas หรือจ่ายเงินเพื่อทำธุรกรรมบนเครือข่ายต่าง ๆ อีกต่อไป เนื่องจาก Solana จะเป็นชั้น Settlement และระบบ Gas Subsidy อัตโนมัติ ผู้ใช้จึงสามารถทำการซื้อขายสินทรัพย์ผ่าน Pump.

fun บน Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, และเครือข่ายอื่น ๆ ด้วยแค่การคลิกเดียว แพลตฟอร์มนี้เริ่มต้นในต้นปี 2567 เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Memecoin ที่เน้นเพียงบน Solana แต่จากเมษายน 2568 ผู้พัฒนาก้าวไปสู่การเป็น Chain‑agnostic โดยเปิดตัวสัญญาณให้เห็นถึงการขยายตัวในเชิงกลยุทธ์ที่สำคัญ ไม่เพียงแต่เพิ่มระบบสนับสนุน แต่ยังสั่งสมพื้นฐานของการบริหารจัดการ Gas ให้กับการทำงานข้ามเครือข่ายโดยใช้โครงสร้างพื้นฐานของ Solana ในระยะของผลกระทบ Pump.fun คาดว่าจะดึง Traffic และผู้ใช้ใหม่จากระบบนิเวศ Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) มาสู่เครือข่าย Solana ส่งผลกระทบเชิงบวกต่อโมเดลธุรกิจของ Pump.fun และครอบคลุมโทเคนที่เกี่ยวข้อง รวมถึงความเป็นไปได้ในการเพิ่มสภาพคล่องของอุตสาหกรรม DeFi บนเครือข่ายต่าง ๆ โดยสังเกตได้จากความเปลี่ยนแปลงในตลาดของโทเคน EVM อย่างเป็นทางการ แม้ว่าผลกระทบทางราคา ETH และ BNB จะอาจยังจำกัดในระยะสั้น แต่บ่งบอกว่าความต้องการใช้งาน EVM ยังเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อง การขยายตัวของ Pump.fun จะช่วยเพิ่ม Volume ในการซื้อขาย ค่าธรรมเนียมที่ลดลง และประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้โดยรวม เป็นการเปลี่ยนโมเดลธุรกิจของ Pump.fun จาก Solana‑only เป็น Multi‑ecosystem แบบเต็มตัว อย่างไรก็ดี การทำงานข้ามเครือข่ายยังต้องมีการติดตามผลดุจ เซิร์ฟเวอร์และไลบรารีต่าง ๆ ของ Solana ว่าจะรับภาระการทำธุรกรรมใหม่ได้ดีเพียงใด ความสำเร็จของ Pump.fun จะถูกพิจารณาจากว่าเท่าไหร่ของ Volume ที่เข้ามาใช้งานจริงหลังจากเปิดตัวฟีเจอร์ใหม่ รวมถึงความสามารถของ Solana ในการสนับสนุนการทำธุรกรรมบนหลายเครือข่ายซึ่งอาจมีการเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็วหาก UX คว้นสุดยอดจริง ๆ และไม่ได้ให้ผู้ใช้ต้องยุ่งกับการจัดการ Gas อีกต่อไป ผ่านการอัปเดต Solana Blockchain ความสามารถในการรองรับแนวโน้มของ DeFi แพลตฟอร์มหลายช่องทางยิ่งใหญ่ รวมทั้งธุรกิจใหม่ ๆ ในตลาดคริปโ





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