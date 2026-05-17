Pridi Warns Against Violence, Calls for Dialogue, Upholds Democracy

ในการนี้ มีตัวแทนจากภาครัฐ ภาคการเมือง ภาคประชาชน กลุ่มญาติวีรชน ตลอดจนองค์กรต่างๆ เข้าร่วมในพิธีอย่างพร้อมเพรียงปริญญา เทวานฤมิตรกุล ประธานมูลนิธิพฤษภาประชาธรรม กล่าวเปิดพิธีในช่วงต้น ระบุว่า นับจนถึงวันนี้ ยังไม่ทราบว่ามีผู้เสียชีวิตจากเหตุการณ์สลายการชุมนุมเท่าไร แต่เฉพาะศพที่มีรายงานที่โรงพยาบาลคือ 44 ศพ และยังมีคนไม่ได้กลับบ้านกว่า 500 คน เหตุที่เรามาเจอกันทุกวันที่ 17 พฤษภาคม ไม่ใช่แค่การรำลึกถึงวีรชน แต่มาเพื่อเรียนรู้ว่าความเห็นต่างจะไม่นำไปสู่ความสูญเสีย ไม่นำไปสู่การปราบปรามของรัฐบาลต่อไป เราเชื่อมั่นว่าเหตุการณ์นองเลือด การรัฐประหารล้มล้างรัฐธรรมนูญจะไม่เกิดขึ้นปริญญาชี้ว่า การชุมนุมเมื่อปี 2535 เพื่อเรียกร้องรัฐธรรมนูญฉบับใหม่ เชื่อว่าจนถึงวันนี้ผู้คนยังคงถวิลหารัฐธรรมนูญที่ประชาชนมีส่วนร่วม ผลการออกเสียงประชามติเมื่อ 8 กุมภาพันธ์ ที่ผ่านมา มีผู้เห็นชอบมากถึง 65% จึงอยากชวนทุกคนจินตนาการว่า หากไม่มีรัฐประหารปี 2549 และปี 2557 รัฐธรรมนูญฉบับปี 2540 ก็ยังคงบังคับใช้อยู่จนปัจจุบัน จึงเห็นว่ากระบวนการจัดทำรัฐธรรมนูญใหม่นั้น ควรปรับปรุงเพิ่มเติมจากรัฐธรรมนูญปี 2540 ซึ่งเป็นเจตจำนงร่วมสมั.

ในการนี้ มีตัวแทนจากภาครัฐ ภาคการเมือง ภาคประชาชน กลุ่มญาติวีรชน ตลอดจนองค์กรต่างๆ เข้าร่วมในพิธีอย่างพร้อมเพรียงปริญญา เทวานฤมิตรกุล ประธานมูลนิธิพฤษภาประชาธรรม กล่าวเปิดพิธีในช่วงต้น ระบุว่า นับจนถึงวันนี้ ยังไม่ทราบว่ามีผู้เสียชีวิตจากเหตุการณ์สลายการชุมนุมเท่าไร แต่เฉพาะศพที่มีรายงานที่โรงพยาบาลคือ 44 ศพ และยังมีคนไม่ได้กลับบ้านกว่า 500 คน เหตุที่เรามาเจอกันทุกวันที่ 17 พฤษภาคม ไม่ใช่แค่การรำลึกถึงวีรชน แต่มาเพื่อเรียนรู้ว่าความเห็นต่างจะไม่นำไปสู่ความสูญเสีย ไม่นำไปสู่การปราบปรามของรัฐบาลต่อไป เราเชื่อมั่นว่าเหตุการณ์นองเลือด การรัฐประหารล้มล้างรัฐธรรมนูญจะไม่เกิดขึ้นปริญญาชี้ว่า การชุมนุมเมื่อปี 2535 เพื่อเรียกร้องรัฐธรรมนูญฉบับใหม่ เชื่อว่าจนถึงวันนี้ผู้คนยังคงถวิลหารัฐธรรมนูญที่ประชาชนมีส่วนร่วม ผลการออกเสียงประชามติเมื่อ 8 กุมภาพันธ์ ที่ผ่านมา มีผู้เห็นชอบมากถึง 65% จึงอยากชวนทุกคนจินตนาการว่า หากไม่มีรัฐประหารปี 2549 และปี 2557 รัฐธรรมนูญฉบับปี 2540 ก็ยังคงบังคับใช้อยู่จนปัจจุบัน จึงเห็นว่ากระบวนการจัดทำรัฐธรรมนูญใหม่นั้น ควรปรับปรุงเพิ่มเติมจากรัฐธรรมนูญปี 2540 ซึ่งเป็นเจตจำนงร่วมสมั





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pridi Warns Against Violence Calls For Dialogue Upholds Democracy State Of Emergency Political Violence

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