Precision Preventive Medicine: Personalized Disease Prevention and Health Assessment

Precision Preventive Medicine is a new approach to healthcare that focuses on preventing diseases before they occur by assessing and addressing individual health risks. This innovative approach combines genetic deep analysis, electro interstitial scan (EIS), and artificial intelligence (AI) retina to provide comprehensive health assessments and personalized intervention plans. By integrating these technologies, healthcare providers can create a personalized health operating system for each individual, enabling proactive interventions and lifestyle adjustments to reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

In the new era of medicine, healthcare no longer begins with the onset of a disease but is moving towards Precision Preventive Medicine , or personalized disease prevention .

By combining multiple health metrics, it assesses risks, identifies body weaknesses, and creates a tailored care plan for each individual. Deep health assessment can be achieved through three main technologies that provide in-depth, advanced, and comprehensive analysis when integrated together.

These technologies include genetic deep analysis, electro interstitial scan (EIS), and artificial intelligence (AI) retina. Each technology offers unique insights and benefits.

Genetic deep analysis, for instance, covers over 600 health risks, including 30 types of cancer, 198 non-communicable diseases, and traits and metabolic profiles. EIS, a non-invasive functional assessment technology, evaluates bioelectrical signals to assess organ functions, such as the heart, liver, and brain.

AI retina, an advanced imaging technology, analyzes fundus images to assess vascular health, biological aging, and other health indicators. By integrating these technologies, a comprehensive health assessment system is created, providing personalized intervention plans, such as nutrition, supplements, metabolic optimization, sleep and stress recovery, exercise prescription, and vascular support.

This system aims to provide accurate health predictions, proactive interventions, and lifestyle adjustments to reduce the risk of chronic diseases. The future of preventive medicine lies in integrating genetics, physiology, functional trends, and vascular health to create a personalized health operating system for each individual.

By understanding the body in advance and providing tailored care, preventive medicine can help individuals make informed decisions and reduce the risk of long-term health issues





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Precision Preventive Medicine Personalized Disease Prevention Health Assessment Genetic Deep Analysis Electro Interstitial Scan (EIS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Retina Comprehensive Health Assessment Personalized Intervention Plans Nutrition Supplements Metabolic Optimization Sleep And Stress Recovery Exercise Prescription Vascular Support Health Predictions Proactive Interventions Lifestyle Adjustments Reduced Risk Of Chronic Diseases Personalized Health Operating System Genetics Physiology Functional Trends Vascular Health

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