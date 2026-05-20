Predictions For The Cryptocurrency Market - Growing Momentum And Challenging Trends

This news article discusses the latest predictions from Grok and its AI model regarding the future of the cryptocurrency market, including the potential impact of factors such as institutional investment, ETF growth, central bank rate cuts, and clear crypto regulations. The article also highlights the challenges posed by market trends and the potential consequences of extreme market conditions on the price of Bitcoin and XRP.

ปัจจัยหนุนหลักมาจากเงินทุนสถาบัน การเติบโตของ ETF ดอกเบี้ยขาลง และกฎระเบียบคริปโตที่เริ่มชัดเจนขึ้น Grok AI เตือนว่าหากเศรษฐกิจโลกเกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงและชะลอตัวเป้าหมาย BTC อาจเหลือเพียง 80,000-110,000 ดอลลาร์ และ XRP อาจกลับลงไปแถว 2-3 ดอลลาร์ Grok AI ได้ออกมาคาดการณ์ทิศทางตลาดคริปโตในรอบถัดไป โดยประเมินว่า Bitcoin มีโอกาสขึ้นไปแตะระดับ 150,000 – 200,000 ดอลลาร์ และขยับเป้า XRP ขึ้นสู่โซน 5 – 8 ดอลลาร์ภายในสิ้นปีนี้ Grok Model AI ที่ถูกพัฒนาขึ้นโดย Elon Musk ได้ออกมาคาดการณ์ทิศทางตลาดคริปโตในรอบถัดไป โดยประเมินว่า Bitcoin และ XRP อาจกอดคอกันขึ้นเป็นผู้ชนะภายในสิ้นปี 202.

ปัจจัยหนุนหลักมาจากเงินทุนสถาบัน การเติบโตของ ETF ดอกเบี้ยขาลง และกฎระเบียบคริปโตที่เริ่มชัดเจนขึ้น Grok AI เตือนว่าหากเศรษฐกิจโลกเกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงและชะลอตัวเป้าหมาย BTC อาจเหลือเพียง 80,000-110,000 ดอลลาร์ และ XRP อาจกลับลงไปแถว 2-3 ดอลลาร์ Grok AI ได้ออกมาคาดการณ์ทิศทางตลาดคริปโตในรอบถัดไป โดยประเมินว่า Bitcoin มีโอกาสขึ้นไปแตะระดับ 150,000 – 200,000 ดอลลาร์ และขยับเป้า XRP ขึ้นสู่โซน 5 – 8 ดอลลาร์ภายในสิ้นปีนี้ Grok Model AI ที่ถูกพัฒนาขึ้นโดย Elon Musk ได้ออกมาคาดการณ์ทิศทางตลาดคริปโตในรอบถัดไป โดยประเมินว่า Bitcoin และ XRP อาจกอดคอกันขึ้นเป็นผู้ชนะภายในสิ้นปี 202





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Cryptocurrency Investment Prediction Grok AI Bitcoin XRP Market Trend Institutional Investment ETF Growth Central Bank Rate Cuts

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