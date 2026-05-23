Police Conduct Operation Against Illegal Aliens on Phuket Island

The police have initiated an operation to uncover foreign workers in violation of Thai laws on the island of Phuket. The operation has led to the discovery of 32 companies operating illegally, amassing 7.5 acres (8 hectares) of land of which 7 acres (7.5 hectares) were illegally developed. Over 45 acres (18 hectares) of illegally taken land were found. The case resulted in the arrest of 22 illegal aliens. The total estimated damages exceed 200 million baht.

ตำรวจเปิดปฏิบัติการทลายนอมินีต่างชาติบนเกาะพะงัน 2 ปูพรมค้น 32 บริษัทพบความผิดชัดเจน ครอบครองพื้นที่ผิดกฎหมายรวมเกือบ 80 ไร่ พล.

ต. อ. กิตติ์รัฐ พันธุ์เพ็ชร ผู้บัญชาการตำรวจแห่งชาติ มอบหมาย พล. ต.

อ. สำราญ นวลมา รอง ผบ. ตร. ในฐานะ ผู้อำนวยการศูนย์ปราบปรามคนร้ายข้ามชาติและเข้าเมืองโดยผิดกฎหมาย และ หัวหน้าชุดปฏิบัติการปราบปรามคนต่างด้าวที่กระทำผิดกฎหมาย นำกำลัง พร้อม พล.

ต. ท. นพศิลป์ พูลสวัสดิ์ ผู้บัญชาการประจำ สง. ผบ.

ตร. ในฐานะเจ้าหน้าที่ชุดปฏิบัติการปราบปรามคนต่างด้าวที่กระทำผิดกฎหมาย บูรณาการกำลังเจ้าหน้าที่กว่า 300 นาย เปิดปฏิบัติการ ‘ทลายนอมินีต่างด้าวเกาะพะงัน เฟส 2’ เมื่อวันที่ 23 พฤษภาคม พล. ต. ท.

นพศิลป์ นำทีมคณะพนักงานสอบสวนดำเนินคดีกว่า 39 คดี พร้อมขออำนาจศาลจังหวัดเกาะสมุยออกหมายค้น จำนวน 36 จุด และขออนุมัติหมายจับ จำนวน 45 หมายจับ ซึ่งเป็นบุคคลต่างด้าวสัญชาติต่างๆ ในข้อหาเป็นคนต่างดาฤวะร่วมกันประกอบธุรกิจที่ห้ามมิให้คนต่างด้าวประกอบธุรกิ





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