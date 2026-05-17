Police Charge Train Signalman for Fatal Train Crash

The police have charged a train signalman with causing the fatal train crash that occurred at the intersection of Aosk-Petchburi. The signalman, identified as Mr. Uthun Jomtiri, is accused of negligence and causing the death of others. The police have taken him into custody and are preparing to send him to court for bail on the day after tomorrow.

แจ้งข้อหา ‘คนโบกธง’ ฐานประมาท เหตุรถไฟพุ่งชนรถเมล์ บริเวณแยกอโศก-เพชรบุรี เบื้องต้นให้การปฏิเสธ เตรียมคุมตัวไปฝากขังศาลในวันพรุ่งนี้ วันนี้ ( 17 พ.

ค.2569) เวลา 18.00 น. ตำรวจชุดสืบสวนได้ควบคุมตัว นายอุเทน จอมคีรี ตำแหน่งพนักงานการเดินรถ 2 ฝ่ายปฏิบัติการเดินรถ ซึ่งเป็นเจ้าหน้าที่โบกธงให้สัญญาณรถไฟ และเป็นบุคคลที่ปรากฏอยู่ในคลิปวงจรปิดก่อนเกิดเหตุรถไฟพุ่งชนรถเมล์ บริเวณแยกอโศก-เพชรบุรี เข้ามาที่ สน.

มักกะสัน เพื่อแจ้งข้อกล่าวหา ฐาน ‘กระทำการโดยประมาทเป็นเหตุให้ผู้อื่นถึงแก่ความตาย และเป็นเหตุให้ผู้อื่นได้รับอันตรายสาหัส รวมถึงเป็นเหตุให้ผู้อื่นได้รับอันตรายแก่กายและทรัพย์สินเสียหาย





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Train Signalman Fatal Train Crash Aosk-Petchburi Intersection Negligence Causing Death Of Others

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