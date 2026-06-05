Political Scene in Bangkok and the Role of Independent Election Commissioners

The news text discusses the political landscape in Bangkok and the significance of independent election commissioners (IECs) in the upcoming local elections. It highlights the phenomenon of IECs changing parties and choosing to run as independent candidates, and its potential impact on the election outcome.

NEWS TEXT: หากมองจากการเลือกตั้งในสนามใหญ่ที่ผ่านมา จะเห็นว่า กทม. อาจเป็นพื้นที่สีส้ม แต่การเมืองท้องถิ่น เลือกตั้งผู้ว่าฯ ที่จะถึงนี้ อาจไม่สามารถวัดจากความนิยมของพรรคได้เพียงอย่างเดียว โดยเฉพาะ ส.

ก. คนที่จะเข้าสภาฯ ได้ คือ คนที่ลงพื้นที่จริง ปรากฏการณ์ที่เราเห็น ส. ก. ย้ายสังกัดพรรค และเลือกที่จะเป็น ส.

ก.

อิสระ มีนัยยะอะไรต่อสนามการเลือกตั้งผู้ว่าฯ รอบนี้หรือไม่ เปาบุ้นจิ้น เจ้าเมืองไคฟง ผู้มั่นคงในความยุติธรรม เขาเป็นขุนนางในสมัยราชวงศ์ซ่ง ผู้มากซึ่งความเฉลียวฉลาดและความซื่อสัตย์สุจริตจนเป็นที่ลือเลื่องไปทั่ว "เมื่อความรักที่ยาวนานเริ่มตั้งคำถาม คืนนี้จึงยากเกินจะหลับลง" เรื่องราวของอ้น วัย 54 ปี กับ จิระ แฟนหนุ่มวัย 55 ปี ที่คบกันมาเกือบ 7 ปี เริ่มส่งสัญญาณเหมือนจะมาถึงทางตัน..





ThaiPBS / 🏆 52. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bangkok Local Elections Independent Election Commissioners Political Landscape Changing Parties Running As Independent Candidates

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