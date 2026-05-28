Political Campaign in Pattaya City: Key Points and Strategies

The political campaign in Pattaya City is heating up with two main contenders, the 'homegrown' candidate and the 'new wave' candidate. The former, supported by the 'homegrown' movement, is focusing on 'Pattaya for everyone' with a vision to create a city that caters to all groups, including day workers, hotel staff, business owners, investors, and the migrant workforce. The latter, backed by the 'new wave' movement, is advocating for 'Better Pattaya' with a slogan 'Do it right, do it now, do it again.' The two candidates have different strategies and key points to win the hearts and minds of the voters. The 'homegrown' candidate, supported by the 'homegrown' movement, is focusing on 'Pattaya for everyone' with a vision to create a city that caters to all groups, including day workers, hotel staff, business owners, investors, and the migrant workforce. The latter, backed by the 'new wave' movement, is advocating for 'Better Pattaya' with a slogan 'Do it right, do it now, do it again.' The two candidates have different strategies and key points to win the hearts and minds of the voters.

ผู้สมัครจากพรรคประชาชน ซึ่งถูกมองว่าเป็นการแข่งขันระหว่าง ‘บ้านใหญ่ท้องถิ่น’ กับ ‘กระแสการเมืองใหม่’ ความเคลื่อนไหวของพรรคประชาชนได้รับความสนใจไม่น้อย หลังนายพิจารณ์ เชาวพัฒนวงศ์ เลขาธิการพรรคประชาชน เดินทางมาร่วมสังเกตการณ์และให้กำลังใจผู้สมัครนายกเมืองพัทยาและทีมผู้สมัครสมาชิกสภาเมืองพัทยา (ส.

ม.

) ของพรรคด้วยตัวเอง ผู้สมัครหมายเลข 1 กล่าวว่าวิสัยทัศน์หลักของทีมคือ ‘พัทยาเพื่อทุกคน’ โดยต้องการออกแบบเมืองที่ตอบโจทย์คนทุกกลุ่ม ทั้งคนทำงานกลางคืน พนักงานโรงแรม ผู้ประกอบการ นักลงทุน รวมถึงประชากรแฝงที่เข้ามาทำงานและอาศัยอยู่ในเมืองพัทยา เจ้าตัวระบุว่าตลอดหลายเดือนที่ผ่านมา ทีมงานได้ลงพื้นที่รับฟังปัญหาของประชาชนในทั้ง 4 เขตเลือกตั้ง จนพัฒนาออกมาเป็น ‘37 นโยบาย’ ที่ครอบคลุมทั้งเศรษฐกิจ การท่องเที่ยว และคุณภาพชีวิตประชาชน นโยบายสำคัญที่ถูกนำเสนอ เช่น การพัฒนาเมืองท่องเที่ยวให้มีความปลอดภัยมากขึ้น เพื่อดึงดูดนักท่องเที่ยวกลับมาใช้จ่ายในพื้นที่ การปรับปรุงระบบบริหารเมืองให้โปร่งใส ตรวจสอบได้ และการยกระดับคุณภาพชีวิตประชาชนผ่านการจัดตั้งศูนย์ดูแลเด็กเล็ก 24 ชั่วโมง เพื่อรองรับครอบครัวแรงงานและคนทำงานในภาคบริการ นายอิทธิวัฒน์ ยังชูประเด็น ‘การบริหารงบประมาณอย่างคุ้มค่า’ โดยระบุว่าเมืองพัทยามีงบประมาณบริหารกว่า 2,400 ล้านบาทต่อปี ซึ่งควรถูกใช้เพื่อยกระดับคุณภาพชีวิตของประชาชนอย่างทั่วถึงและเป็นธรรมอดีตนายกเมืองพัทยา ผู้สมัครหมายเลข 2 จากกลุ่ม ‘เรารักพัทยา’ เดินหน้าหาเสียงภายใต้แนวคิด ‘Better Pattaya’ พร้อมสโลแกน ‘ทำจริง ทำแล้ว ทำต่อ’ นายปรเมศวร์ ประกาศสานต่อนโยบายและโครงการที่ดำเนินการมาตลอด 4 ปีที่ผ่านมา โดยชูจุดแข็งเรื่องประสบการณ์บริหารเมืองและความต่อเนื่องของการพัฒนา สำหรับแนวทางการเมืองหลักประกอบด้วยยุทธศาสตร์ 3 ด้าน รวม 33 นโยบาย ครอบคลุมทั้งเศรษฐกิจ การท่องเที่ยว สังคม สิ่งแวดล้อม และการใช้เทคโนโลยีเพื่อบริหารจัดการเมือง ทีมของนายปรเมศวร์ ยังพยายามสื่อสารถึงผลงานที่ผ่านมา โดยเฉพาะการฟื้นฟูภาพลักษณ์เมืองท่องเที่ยว การจัดกิจกรรมกระตุ้นเศรษฐกิจ และการปรับปรุงโครงสร้างพื้นฐานในหลายพื้นที่ของเมืองพัทยา ในเชิงการเมือง นายปรเมศวร์ ยังถูกมองว่า ได้รับแรงสนับสนุนจากเครือข่ายการเมืองท้องถิ่น และกลุ่มบ้านใหญ่ในจังหวัดชลบุรี ซึ่งยังมีอิทธิพลทางการเมืองในพื้นที่อย่างต่อเนื่อ





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Pattaya City Political Campaign Candidates Strategies Key Points Homegrown Movement New Wave Movement Pattaya For Everyone Better Pattaya Do It Right Do It Now Do It Again

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