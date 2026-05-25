Piyawan Jaraka: A New Generation with Strong Education and Experience

Piyawan Jaraka is a young and educated individual who has completed her secondary education from the Pre-University Development Center (24) and then pursued a degree in Computer Business Management at the Chulalongkorn University. She later obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a major in Marketing from the Assumption Business School and a Master's degree in Management from Brunel University London. Piyawan has brought international knowledge in management and structure back to Thailand and has been involved in politics, volunteering, and working in various organizations. She has been an active member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) and the President of the Health Committee of the BMC. Piyawan's experiences have shaped her understanding of the challenges faced by urban residents and the working class in Bangkok.

"ปิยะวรรณ จระกา" ถือเป็นคนหนุ่มสาวรุ่นใหม่ที่มีปูมหลังและการศึกษาที่แข็งแกร่ง โดยจบการศึกษาระดับมัธยมต้นจากโรงเรียนเตรียมอุดมศึกษาพัฒนาการ (รุ่น 24) ก่อนจะเบนสายไปศึกษากระบวนการคิดที่เป็นระบบในสาขาคอมพิวเตอร์ธุรกิจ วิทยาลัยพณิชยการบางนา ต่อมาได้คว้าปริญญาตรีบริหารธุรกิจ สาขาการตลาด จากมหาวิทยาลัยอัสสัมชัญ (ABAC) และเดินทางไปศึกษาต่อระดับปริญญาโทด้านการจัดการ (Management) จากมหาวิทยาลัยบรูเนล ลอนดอน (Brunel University London) ประเทศอังกฤษ นำเอาองค์ความรู้ด้านโครงสร้างและการบริหารจัดการระดับสากลกลับมาพัฒนาบ้านเกิด ก่อนเข้าสู่เส้นทางการเมือง ปิยะวรรณผ่านประสบการณ์อาสาทั้งในพื้นที่เขตสวนหลวง และการทำงานในองค์กรเอกชนชั้นนำมาอย่างโชกโชน ทั้งในบทบาท Wealth Assistant บมจ.

แอ๊ดวานซ์ ไลฟ์ ประกันชีวิต, Account Manager บริษัท เคาน์เตอร์เซอร์วิส จำกัด (ซีพี ออลล์) และ Senior Account Supervisor บริษัทคิดเรื่องอยู่ ภายใต้ Property Guru Group ซึ่งประสบการณ์เหล่านี้หล่อหลอมให้เธอเข้าใจ "หัวอก" ของคนเมืองและมนุษย์เงินเดือนในกรุงเทพฯ เป็นอย่างด





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Piyawan Jaraka New Generation Education Experience Political Career Volunteering Organizations Urban Challenges Working Class

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