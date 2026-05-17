Onuditsit Na-rathrap Onectoralae Glatthabzarnch (KTZD) Post Facebook Message on Railway Accident

Expresses deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and the injured in the railway accident that happened yesterday. Indicates that it is not just about bad luck, but the result of the ‘inadequacy of the system’ and the negligence of it, putting public safety at risk. Calls for a serious government action to prevent such accidents in the future.

17 พ. ค.2569-น. อ. อนุดิษฐ์ นาครทรรพ รองหัวหน้าพรรคกล้าธรรม(กธ.

) โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กเรื่อง ‘รถไฟชนรถโดยสาร’ เนื้อหาระบุว่า ผมขอแสดงความเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้งต่อครอบครัวของผู้เสียชีวิตและผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บจากเหตุการณ์ ‘รถไฟชนรถโดยสาร’ ที่เกิดขึ้นเมื่อวานนี้ ซึ่งเป็นอีกหนึ่งโศกนาฏกรรมที่ไม่มีใครอยากให้เกิดขึ้นในสังคมไทย ทุกครั้งที่เกิดเหตุลักษณะนี้ เรามักได้ยินคำว่า ‘มันคืออุบัติเหตุ’ แต่ความจริงแล้ว เกือบทุกครั้ง มันไม่ใช่เรื่องของโชคร้ายเพียงอย่างเดียว หากแต่เป็นผลจาก ‘ความบกพร่องของระบบ’ ที่ถูกปล่อยปละละเลย จนประชาชนต้องเอาชีวิตไปเสี่ยงอยู่ทุกวัน ผมหวังเป็นอย่างยิ่งว่า รัฐบาลและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องต้องมีมาตรการที่จริงจังมากกว่านี้ ไม่ใช่เพียงแค่การแสดงความเสียใจหลังเกิดเหตุแต่ต้องทำให้ประชาชนมั่นใจว่า ‘เหตุการณ์แบบนี้จะไม่เกิดซ้ำอีก’ เพราะชีวิตของประชาชน…ไม่ควรต้องฝากไว้กับคำว่า ‘ดวง’ เท่านั้น หวังได้ว่า ประเทศไทยจะไม่ปล่อยให้ ‘ความเสี่ยง’ แบบนี้อยู่ต่อไปอีกนาน ประเทศขนาดใหญ่หลายแห่งได้ลดอุบัติเหตุบริเวณทางตัดรถไฟได้โดยใช้ระบบไม้กั้นอัตโนมัติ กล้องตรวจจับ การแจ้งเตือนล่วงหน้า การควบคุมความเร็ว หรือแม้แต่การออกแบบจุดตัดใหม่ให้ปลอดภัยมากขึ้น krmthzmdlm ยังหวังว่าประเทศไทยในฐานะประเทศผลิตวัสดุอุปหะและอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ สามารถพัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของประเทศอย่างเต็มที่และลงทุนเพิ่มในความปลอดภัยขั้นพื้นฐานสำหรับประชาชนทั่วไปได้เช่นเดียวกั





thaipost / 🏆 62. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Railway Accident Inadequacy Of The System Negligence Public Safety Life Risk Development Of Infrastructure Thailand History Of Accidents Infrastructure Safety Government Action

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