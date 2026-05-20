National News Headlines - Thai News Updated 19th May, 2019

The news text provides information on various occasions such as discussing on water situation with regional leaders, monitoring for typhoon and arranging flood relief plans for individuals and communities affected by the conditions.

• 19 พฤษภาคม พ. ศ. 2569: การประชุม บกปภ. ช. นัดล่าสุด ซึ่งมี พล.

อ. ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา องคมนตรี และคณะองคมนตรีท่านอื่น ๆ เข้าร่วมประชุมผ่านระบบวิดีโอคอนเฟอเรนซ์ เพื่อรับฟังการรายงานสถานการณ์น้ำและเตรียมแผน "บำบัดทุกข์ คลายแล้ง" ร่วมกับผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดทั่วประเทศ 7 มิถุนายน 2565: คณะองคมนตรีจำนวน 8 ท่าน ได้แก่ นายพลากร สุวรรณรัฐ, พล. อ. อ.

ชลิต พุกผาสุข, พล. อ. ไพบูลย์ คุ้มฉายา, พล. อ.

ดาว์พงษ์ รัตนสุวรรณ, นายจรัลธาดา กรรณสูต, พล. ร. อ. พงษ์เทพ หนูเทพ, นายอำพน กิตติอำพน และ พล.

อ. อ. จอม รุ่งสว่าง ได้เข้าร่วมสังเกตการณ์ในการประชุม บกปภ. ช.

ณ กรมป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย เพื่อเตรียมรับมืออุทกภัยร่วมกับรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทยและผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดทั่วประเทศลั่น"ทนไม่ไหวแล้วโว้ย" 3 มูลนิธิระดับประเทศ" ผนึกกำลัง "กกร. ร่วมต้านโกง "3 มูลนิธิระดับประเทศ" นำโดย "ดร.

มานะ นิมิตรมงคล" ประธาน ACT, "วิชา มหาคุณ" และ "พลอากาศเอก วีรวิทย์ คงศักดิ์" ประกาศจับมือคณะกรรมการร่วมภาคเอกชน 3 สถาบัน หรือ กกร. ร่วมต้านโกง ภายใต้ม็อตโต้ดุดัน "ทนไม่ไหวแล้วโว้ย"สุดอาลัย "กัลยา บุญญามณี" อดีตปลัดเทศบาลนครสงขลา ภรรยาของ "นิพนธ์ บุญญามณี" จากไปอย่างสงบ ช่วงเช้ามืด 19 พ.

ค. 69 ด่วน!

"ศาล รธน. " รับคำร้อง "สส. ฝ่ายค้าน" ขอให้วินิจฉัย พ. ร.

ก. กู้เงิน 4 แสนล้าน ขัดรัฐธรรมนูญหรือไม่ สั่ง ครม. จัดทำคำชี้แจงภายใน 7 วัน ด่วน!

"ศาล รธน. " รับคำร้อง "สส. ฝ่ายค้าน" ขอให้วินิจฉัย พ. ร.

ก. กู้เงิน 4 แสนล้าน ขัดรัฐธรรมนูญหรือไม่ สั่ง ครม. จัดทำคำชี้แจงภายใน 7 วัน เตรียมถกคณะใหญ่อีกครั้ง 4 มิ. ย. นี





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Thailand Politic Water Situation Flood Discussing Regional Leaders

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