Narinruju Warnchitwutikul, Former Leader of the White Ribbon 2006, Files Complaint Against the Election Commission and the Election Commissioner

Narinruju Warnchitwutikul, a former leader of the White Ribbon 2006, has filed a complaint against the Election Commission and the Election Commissioner regarding a series of posts on social media criticizing the role of the National Security Council after its participation in the Board of Disaster Management meeting on May 19, 2019. The posts, which have been repeated by the leader of the People's Power Party, have been described as "low-flying" or "do not fly low" and have included images of the National Security Council. Narinruju Warnchitwutikul also mentioned that the leader of the People's Power Party, who is also the head of the party and the party's executive director, has repeatedly expressed his views on social media, which he believes to be the party's or the party's general opinion. Therefore, he believes that the leader of the People's Power Party has violated the law and should be investigated.

25 พฤษภาคม 2569 - ที่สำนักงานคณะกรรมการการเลือกตั้ง (กกต. ) นายนพรุจ วรชิตวุฒิกุล อดีตแกนนำกลุ่มพิราบขาว 2006 เดินทางเข้ายื่นหนังสือต่อกกต.

และนายทะเบียนพรรคการเมือง เพื่อขอให้ดำเนินการสืบสวนไต่สวนเป็นการเร่งด่วน กรณีมีผู้โพสต์ข้อความส่อไปในทางผิดกฎหมายรัฐธรรมนูญ มาตรา 49 และพระราชบัญญัติประกอบรัฐธรรมนูญ (พ. ร. ป. )ว่าด้วยพรรคการเมือง พ.

ศ. 2560 มาตรา 92 วรรคหนึ่ง (1) (2) และวรรคสองโดยนายนพรุจ เปิดเผยว่า เหตุที่ต้องมาร้องเรียนในวันนี้เนื่องจากตนได้เห็นข้อความที่มีการวิพากษ์วิจารณ์ในโลกโซเชียล โดยเป็นการเรียกร้องให้นายกรัฐมนตรีทบทวนบทบาทหน้าที่ขององคมนตรี ภายหลังเข้าร่วมประชุมการแก้ไขปัญหาภัยพิบัติ (บอร์ดภัยพิบัติ) เมื่อวันที่ 19 พ. ค.

ที่ผ่านมา ซึ่งตนเห็นว่าผู้ที่ออกมาโพสต์และให้สัมภาษณ์ตอกย้ำเรื่องดังกล่าวต่อสื่อมวลชนซ้ำ ๆ คือ นายณัฐพงษ์ เรืองปัญญาวุฒิ ในฐานะหัวหน้าพรรคประชาชน ซึ่งมีข้อความเชิงประจักษ์ตามสื่อต่าง ๆ เช่นคำว่า"โหนฟ้าลงต่ำ (เท้งติงรัฐบาลอนุทิน)" หรือ"อย่าโหนฟ้ามาต่ำ..

" พร้อมทั้งมีการนำภาพองคมนตรีทั้ง 9 คนมาประกอบนายนพรุ





thaipost / 🏆 62. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Election Commission Election Commissioner Social Media National Security Council Board Of Disaster Management People's Power Party Leader Of The People's Power Party Criticizing The Role Of The National Security Repeatedly Expressed His Views On Social Media Violated The Law Investigation Investigate Investigate The Leader Of The People's Power P Investigate The Party's Or The Party's General Investigate The Party's Or The Party's General Investigate The Party's Or The Party's General Investigate The Party's Or The Party's General Investigate The Party's Or The Party's General

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