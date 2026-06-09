บทความวิเคราะห์การดัดแปลงซีพียู Cortex-X925 จากชิปมือถือ Dimensity 9400 ร่วมกับ Power Rail Design ของ Dimensity 9500 เพื่อสร้างตัวละคร RTX Spark สำหรับตลาด PC พร้อมความ WEB4608 含量的成功故事：Geekerwan และ WCCFTECH 共享关于功率管理和散热优势的预测，以及尚未确认的基准测试等待。

ได้ดัดแปลงซีพียู Cortex-X925 จากพื้นฐานชิปมือถือ Dimensity 9400 มาใช้ ร่วมกับ Power Rail Design บนชิপเรือธง Dimensity 9500 เพื่อให้รองรับ Workload บน PC ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพอ้างอิงข้อมูลจาก Cortex-X925 แต่ถึงอย่างนั้น NIVIDIA กับ MediaTek ก็ได้ปรับแต่งโครงสร้างภายในเพิ่มเติมเพราะถ้าใช้พื้นฐานจากชิป Dimensity 9400 แ警务全部，我得仔细看看这段泰语新闻文本。

看起来是关于NVIDIA和MediaTek合作开发用于PC的芯片RTX Spark的内容。 用户要求重写成至少2500字符、至少3段落的文本，去掉重复的导航标签和样板内容，只保留实质性新闻内容。 主题最多5个，输出必须是JSON格式，包含Text、Title、Description、Category、Keywords，而且不能有双引号，数组元素必须是完整引用的字符串。 输出只能是纯JSON对象，没有Markdown、代码块、注释或省略号占位符。

如果输入缺乏连贯新闻内容，所有字段返回空字符串。 但这里确实有新闻内容， albeit quite technical and somewhat messy.

First, I need to parse the original Thai text: It discusses modifying the Cortex-X925 CPU core from the mobile Dimensity 9400 SoC, combining it with the power rail design from the flagship Dimensity 9500 to support PC workloads efficiently. It mentions that NVIDIA and MediaTek have made additional internal structural adjustments because using the base from Dimensity 9400 entirely would not be optimal.

The RTX Spark chip is expected to have performance competing with other SoCs in the market. It references Geekerwan's speculation about combining features from both Dimensity 9400 and 9500 in one PC chip via power distribution and scheduling algorithms for multi-core workloads without speed reduction.

WCCFTECH notes the advantage is that laptops like Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra with this chip can handle up to 110W TDP without thermal issues due to sufficient cooling. Currently no 100% confirmation if other laptop OEMs can push the Cortex-X925 speed higher, awaiting benchmark results





droidsans / 🏆 58. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RTX Spark Cortex-X925 Dimensity 9400 Dimensity 9500 NVIDIA Mediatek Power Rail PC Soc Benchmark

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CAAT ออกข้อกำหนดใหม่ คุมเข้มนำ 'Power Bank' ขึ้นเครื่องบิน ได้ไม่เกิน 2 ก้อนCAAT ออกข้อกำหนดใหม่ คุมเข้มนำ 'Power Bank' ขึ้นเครื่องบิน ผู้โดยสาร 1 คน ได้ไม่เกิน 2 ก้อน ห้ามชาร์จระหว่างบิน

Read more »

ศุภมาส ชวนคนไทยสวมใส่ผ้าไทยทุกวัน หนุน Soft Power สร้างมูลค่าเศรษฐกิจภายในงานมีการจัดแสดงผลงานจาก 10 ชุมชน กว่า 100 ผลิตภัณฑ์ พร้อมแฟชั่นโชว์ “THE WALK OF WOVEN IDENTITIES” ที่นำลายผ้าและภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่น

Read more »

แรมบ๊อง พร้อมสู้ศรศึกน้อย باเวอร์ชันใหม่ สมอง代替ächlichการเดินแรมบ๊อง นักชกไทย新手量READER prepared for ศรศึกน้อย with new smarter strategy, not relying on power, emphasizing tactics and variety, aiming for 8-9 consecutive wins.他说对手的重击不可怕因为自己的武器和速度同样危险。比赛在12月June的 The Inner Circle 直播，会员专享。

Read more »

เทศกาลดนตรี JINRO presents Samed in Love 11 และคอนเสิร์ต Plus Power of Thai ที่ SUSTAINABILITY EXPOJINRO presents Samed in Love 11, เทศกาลดนตรีที่ยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุดบนเกาะเสม็ด กลับhw Get informazioni za web stranicu, potrošnju i nove molitve! Festival turned Beach Festival on Koh Samet featuring GMM Music artists like Earn-Surattikant, PartyCaroen and New Country (Gig-Irida, Tintin-Jasvi, Guitar). Also "แจ้งความ (รัก) พิทักษ์ความปลอดภัย" campaign launching Police Care app with GMM artists (Ple Chanya, Kookee, New Country, ALALA) at Beacon. Meanwhile GMM Music's Mew, Monica, Kantong and New Country joined "THAI SMILE EXPO 2025" to send 1 million Thai smiles to Osaka expo. V3RSE trio and boy group PERSES performed at MRT Music Journey 2 at Metro Mall, Chatuchak.

Read more »

ปิดฉาก Soft Power แฟชั่นใต้ ‘ศุภมาส’ ดันผ้าไทยสร้างรายได้ชุมชน”ศุภมาส“ ปิดเวที Soft Power แฟชั่นภาคใต้ ดันผ้าไทยจากชุมชนสู่รันเวย์โลก ชวนคนไทยสวมใส่ผ้าไทยทุกวัน

Read more »

กล้าธรรมลุยหนองบัวลำภู ‘ยศสิงห์’ ชูบุญบั้งไฟล้านต่อยอดเศรษฐกิจชุมชน“ยศสิงห์” นำทัพกล้าธรรม ลุย บุญบั้งไฟล้าน หนองบัวลำภู ชู Soft Power ไทยสู่เวทีโลก ย้ำ “ธรรมนัส” ฝากความคิด

Read more »