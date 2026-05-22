Norwegian Constitution of 1814: A Rapid and Ideologically-Driven Process

The Norwegian Constitution of 1814 was a rapid and ideologically-driven process that aimed to create an independent and sovereign Norway for the first time in over 400 years. The constitution was heavily influenced by Enlightenment ideals and drew inspiration from the U.S. and French Constitutions. It limited the power of the monarchy while upholding the principles of separation of powers and human rights.

Of historical significance in Norwegian politics and governance, following the Napoleonic Wars , Norway faced a sudden shift in power when King Christian Frederik of Denmark was defeated in the war and had to sign the Treaty of Kiel on January 14, 1814, giving up his claim to the Norwegian throne and ceding his rights to the Swedish king.

This event marked the beginning of a rapid and ideologically-driven process of constitutional drafting, aiming to create an independent and sovereign Norway for the first time in over 400 years. The initial phase was led by Prince Christian Frederik of Denmark, who, despite his intentions to claim the Norwegian throne through the principle of hereditary monarchy, was unable to do so due to the Treaty of Kiel.

Instead, he accepted the concept of popular sovereignty and initiated the process of drafting a constitution, which led to the establishment of the Norwegian Realm's Assembly, composed of three groups: government officials, farmers, and merchants.

The members of the assembly, who were responsible for drafting the constitution, were selected through a process of self-selection within churches and military units across the country. The constitution, which was drafted in just 16 days, was heavily influenced by the Enlightenment ideals of balance and completeness, drawing inspiration from the U.S. Constitution of 1787 and the French Constitution of 1791.

The constitution limited the power of the monarchy while upholding the principles of separation of powers and human rights. The constitution was signed on May 17, 1814, and the Norwegian parliament, the Storting, was established, marking the beginning of a new era in Norwegian politics and governance





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Norwegian Constitution Of 1814 Napoleonic Wars King Christian Frederik Of Denmark Treaty Of Kiel Enlightenment Ideals Popular Sovereignty Norwegian Realm's Assembly U.S. Constitution Of 1787 French Constitution Of 1791

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