News Update: Strategies for Dealing with the Challenges of Overcrowded Tourism Destinations

The article discusses different approaches for handling the challenges faced by overcrowded tourism destinations around the world. It highlights the use of technology, the creation of apps for refund requests for locals, and the implementation of taxes such as Sustainable Development Fees, Sayonara Taxes, and Accommodation Taxes as means to manage the issue.

แนวทางที่ 1 เก็บรวมกับตั๋วเครื่องบิน เป็นวิธีที่สะดวกที่สุดและนักท่องเที่ยวไม่รู้สึกว่าต้องจ่ายเพิ่มหน้างาน แต่มีข้อเสียคือระบบสายการบินปัจจุบันยังไม่สามารถแยกประเภทผู้โดยสารได้ ว่าเป็นนักท่องเที่ยว นักธุรกิจ เป็นคนไทย หรือต่างชาติ ทางออกในแนวทางนี้เพื่อแยกคนไทยออกจากนักท่องเที่ยวต่างชาติ ก็จะมีการสร้าง แอปพลิเคชันสำหรับการขอคืนเงิน (Refund) ให้กับคนไทยหรือผู้ที่ได้รับยกเว้น โดยสามารถยื่นสิทธิ์ขอคืนเงิน ได้ภายในระยะเวลาที่กำหนดหลังจากเดินทางเข้าประเทศ จากการสำรวจของ "ฐานเศรษฐกิจ" พบว่า รูปแบบการจัดเก็บค่าธรรมเนียมจากนักท่องเที่ยวของประเทศต่างๆปัจจุบันมีการจัดเก็บอยู่แล้วกว่า 40 ประเทศ ซึ่งบางประเทศจะเรียกว่า เป็นการจัดเก็บค่าธรรมเนียมการพัฒนาอย่างยั่งยืน (Sustainable Development Fee : SDF) ภาษีซาโยนาระ (Sayonara Tax) หรือบางประเทศจะมีการจัดเก็บภาษีที่พัก เป็นต้น จัดเก็บค่าธรรมเนียมการพัฒนาอย่างยั่งยืน (Sustainable Development Fee : SDF) ให้แก่รัฐบาลในอัตรา 200 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐต่อคืน (6,560 บาทต่อคืน) ปรับขึ้นภาษีซาโยนาระ (Sayonara Tax) หรือภาษีขาออก จัดเก็บภาษีที่พัก หรือ Accommodation Tax นอกจากนี้ยังมีการจัดเก็บ Culture Tax และ Bed Tax In Berlin 7.

5 % ของราคาที่พัก และ Spain มีหลายเมืองขึ้นราคาภาษีนักท่องเที่ยว อัตราภาษีจะอยู่ที่ 1-7 ยูโรต่อคนต่อคื





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