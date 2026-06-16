News Text on Alleged Election Fraud and KKT's Response

The news text discusses the allegations of election fraud and the KKT's response, including questions about the KKT's investigation and the involvement of a potential candidate for the presidency.

เมื่อวันเสาร์ที่ผ่านมา ผมได้เผยแพร่คลิปหลักฐานที่ปรากฎภาพของ 1 ใน 7 กรรมการการเลือกตั้ง (กกต.

) เดินเก็บโพยและตักเตือนผู้สมัครเกี่ยวกับการดำเนินการที่ไม่สุจริต ในวันเลือก สว. ระดับประเทศ ผมทราบดี (ตามที่ได้พิมพ์ไปตั้งแต่วันนั้น) ว่า กกต.

เคยชี้แจงว่าการที่ผู้สมัครคนหนึ่ง จะศึกษาคุณสมบัติของผู้สมัครคนอื่นและบันทึกหมายเลขผู้สมัครที่ตนอยากเลือกลงในกระดาษเพื่อกันลืม ไม่ใช่เรื่องที่ผิดในตัวมันเอง แต่คำชี้แจงดังกล่าว ยังไม่สามารถอธิบายคำถามที่ผมได้ตั้งไว้ว่า: 1. จากเหตุการณ์ในคลิป: กกต.

เห็นอะไรในโพย หรือเห็นพฤติกรรมประกอบอะไรที่เสี่ยงจะไม่สุจริต? หากเอกสารและพฤติกรรมทั้งหมดไม่มีปัญหา กกต. จะเก็บเอกสารทำไม และจะตักเตือนผู้สมัครทำไม? 2. ณ วันเลือก: กกต.

ดำเนินการอย่างไรต่อหลังจากเหตุการณ์ในคลิป? กกต. ได้มีการเรียกประชุมทันทีระหว่างคณะกรรมการ 7 คนเพื่อตรวจหลักฐานหรือไม่? หากไม่ประชุม ทำไมถึงไม่ประชุม?

หากประชุมแล้ว เหตุใดถึงไม่ใช้อำนาจยับยั้ง แก้ไข หรือเลื่อนการเลือก? 3. หลังวันเลือก: กกต. ได้ตรวจสอบหลักฐานต่อหรือไม่ เพื่อวิเคราะห์ร่วมกับหลักฐานอื่น (เช่น เส้นทางการเงิน)? หลักฐานและผลตรวจสอบทั้งหมด อยู่ในสำนวนที่ 7 กกต.

กำลังพิจารณา ใช่หรือไม่? หลังจากผ่านมา 2-3 วัน ผมยังไม่ได้ยินคำชี้แจงใดๆจาก กกต. โดยเฉพาะจากคุณฐิติเชฏฐ์ นุชนาฏ กรรมการ กกต.

ที่ปรากฎอยู่ในคลิป ในระหว่างที่เรารอคุณฐิติเชฏฐ์ชี้แจง ผมเลยอยากชวนตั้งคำถามถึงบุคคลอีก 1 คน ที่คาดว่าปรากฏอยู่ในคลิปเดียวกัน และเป็นบุคคลที่พี่น้องสื่อมวลชนน่าจะเข้าถึงง่ายกว่า นั่นคือ สว. มงคล สุระสัจจะ หรือท่านประธานวุฒิสภาคนปัจจุบัน..





DailynewsTwit / 🏆 63. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Election Fraud KTK Supachai Prompan Mongkol Surasathien President Of The Senate

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