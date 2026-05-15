Market Tends to Favor Safe Havens Amid Inflation Concerns : An echo of the 2022 Bond Market Crash, Bitcoin Puts on a Bumpy Ride

In the backdrop of rising inflation concerns, market participants prefer safe havens that provide stable and predictable returns. This shift in sentiment is evident in the surge in bond yields across the globe, including the UK. However, Bitcoin, one of the most volatile assets in the market, faces declining prices, following a rise in bond yields.

การพุ่งขึ้นของผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรอังกฤษครั้งนี้ไม่ได้เกิดขึ้นเดี่ยว แต่เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของแรงกดดันที่สะสมมาตลอดต้นเดือนพฤษภาคม โดยราคาน้ำมันดิบเบรนต์ปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า 5.7% ในช่วงสัปดาห์ก่อนหน้า ซึ่งยิ่งส่งแรงกดดันด้านเงินเฟ้อให้รุนแรงขึ้น ขณะเดียวกัน ผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรกระทรวงการคลังสหรัฐฯ ก็พุ่งขึ้นสู่ระดับสูงสุดในรอบ 1 ปีเช่นกัน สะท้อนให้เห็นว่าความกังวลเรื่องเงินเฟ้อนี้เป็นปรากฏการณ์ระดับโลก ไม่ใช่แค่ปัญหาเฉพาะของอังกฤษ ตลาดยังกำลังประเมินว่าธนาคารกลางอังกฤษอาจต้องปรับขึ้นอัตราดอกเบี้ยเกือบสามครั้งในปีนี้ เพื่อรับมือกับแรงกดดันจากเงินเฟ้อและความตึงเครียดทางภูมิรัฐศาสตร์.

การพุ่งขึ้นของผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรอังกฤษครั้งนี้ไม่ได้เกิดขึ้นเดี่ยว แต่เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของแรงกดดันที่สะสมมาตลอดต้นเดือนพฤษภาคม โดยราคาน้ำมันดิบเบรนต์ปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า 5.7% ในช่วงสัปดาห์ก่อนหน้า ซึ่งยิ่งส่งแรงกดดันด้านเงินเฟ้อให้รุนแรงขึ้น ขณะเดียวกัน ผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรกระทรวงการคลังสหรัฐฯ ก็พุ่งขึ้นสู่ระดับสูงสุดในรอบ 1 ปีเช่นกัน สะท้อนให้เห็นว่าความกังวลเรื่องเงินเฟ้อนี้เป็นปรากฏการณ์ระดับโลก ไม่ใช่แค่ปัญหาเฉพาะของอังกฤษ ตลาดยังกำลังประเมินว่าธนาคารกลางอังกฤษอาจต้องปรับขึ้นอัตราดอกเบี้ยเกือบสามครั้งในปีนี้ เพื่อรับมือกับแรงกดดันจากเงินเฟ้อและความตึงเครียดทางภูมิรัฐศาสตร์





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Market Inflation Concerns Bond Yields Market Trend Round Trip Decline Safe Havens

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