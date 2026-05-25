Market Recap: US Stock Market Closes on Memorial Day, Oil and Dollar Weakened by Iran Deal Hopes

The US stock market closed on Memorial Day, with oil and the US dollar showing weakness as hopes for a resolution to the Iran crisis grew. The global financial markets were volatile on Monday, with positive signals about the progress of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. However, investors remained cautious due to uncertainties regarding the reopening of the Bab al-Mandab strait, a crucial shipping route for oil and gas. President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran had made 'almost' a complete understanding, which could potentially lead to the reopening of the Bab al-Mandab strait. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped to their lowest level in two weeks, with Brent crude falling by over $5 or approximately 4.9% to $98.45 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the US also fell by around 4.9% to $91.67 per barrel.

ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐปิดทำการวัน Memorial Day ขณะที่ราคาน้ำมันและดอลลาร์อ่อนตัว จากความหวังข้อตกลงยุติสงครามอิหร่าน แม้ยังไร้ความชัดเจนเรื่องช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ ตลาดการเงินโลกเคลื่อนไหวผันผวนในวันจันทร์ ท่ามกลางความหวังต่อการบรรลุข้อตกลงสันติภาพระหว่างสหรัฐและอิหร่าน ซึ่งอาจนำไปสู่การยุติสงครามในตะวันออกกลางที่ยืดเยื้อมานานเกือบ 3 เดือน โดยตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐปิดทำการเนื่องในวันรำลึกทหารผ่านศึก หรือ Memorial Day ขณะที่ราคาน้ำมันและค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐปรับตัวลดลงจากแรงขายของนักลงทุนบรรยากาศการลงทุนในตลาดหุ้นอื่นทั่วโลก ได้รับแรงหนุนจากสัญญาณเชิงบวกเกี่ยวกับการเจรจาระหว่างกรุงวอชิงตันและเตหะราน อย่างไรก็ตาม นักลงทุนยังคงระมัดระวัง เนื่องจากยังไม่มีความชัดเจนว่าช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ ซึ่งเป็นเส้นทางขนส่งน้ำมันและก๊าซธรรมชาติเหลวสำคัญของโลก จะสามารถกลับมาเปิดใช้งานได้เมื่อใดก่อนเกิดสงคราม ช่องแคบฮอร์มุซรองรับการขนส่งน้ำมันและก๊าซธรรมชาติเหลวคิดเป็นประมาณ 20% ของปริมาณการค้าพลังงานทั่วโลก การปิดกั้นเส้นทางดังกล่าวส่งผลให้ราคาพลังงานพุ่งสูง และเพิ่มแรงกดดันด้านเงินเฟ้อในหลายประเทศประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ของสหรัฐ เปิดเผยเมื่อวันอาทิตย์ว่า เขาได้สั่งการให้คณะผู้แทนเจรจา ‘ไม่ต้องเร่งรีบ’ ในการทำข้อตกลงกับอิหร่าน พร้อมลดกระแสคาดหวังว่าการเจรจาจะได้ข้อสรุปในเร็ววันอย่างไรก็ตาม เพียงหนึ่งวันก่อนหน้านั้น ทรัมป์ระบุว่า สหรัฐและอิหร่าน ‘เจรจาบันทึกความเข้าใจได้เกือบสมบูรณ์แล้ว’ ซึ่งอาจนำไปสู่การเปิดเส้นทางเดินเรือในช่องแคบฮอร์มุซอีกครั้งด้านตลาดพลังงาน ราคาน้ำมันดิบปรับตัวลงแตะระดับต่ำสุดในรอบ 2 สัปดาห์ โดยสัญญาน้ำมันดิบเบรนท์ลดลงกว่า 5 ดอลลาร์ หรือประมาณ 4.

9% อยู่ที่ 98.45 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล ขณะที่น้ำมันดิบเวสต์เทกซัส อินเตอร์มีเดียต (WTI) ของสหรัฐ ลดลงราว 4.9% เช่นกัน มาอยู่ที่ 91.67 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เร





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US Stock Market Memorial Day Iran Crisis Bab Al-Mandab Strait Oil Prices President Donald Trump Global Financial Markets Negotiations Between Washington And Tehran Brent Crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI)

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