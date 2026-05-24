Man Rescues Woman From Hanging in Tree, Demonstrates Kindness and Courage. 24 May 2019

On May 24, a 59-year-old woman named Kasar Juyawut was spotted hanging in a tree. She was unable to come down and her husband, without assistance, attempted to help low. But in vain. A 'special needs rider volunteer' from the Pootek Kaang Foundation saw this and jumped in. The volunteer, also in the area, saw the situation and drove a motorcycle to the scene. The rider's first priority was to cut the rope that pinned the woman to the tree. He moved quickly and worked in the tree. The rope took the form of three pieces. The woman's body came down slowly from the tree. News of the woman's rescue swept netizens and was praised by many. Social workers with the foundation said they were there to help out. The current status of the woman and the reason for her failed suicide attempt could not be immediately released. Categories: * Newspapers * Emergency * suicide attempt * rope * volunteers

24 พ. ค. 2569 - When the ambulance received a call from the emergency number 1669 at 8:30 AM, they were informed that a woman was hanging in a tree on the street.

The woman's husband was trying to help her, but could not get her down from the tree. A volunteer from the Pootek Kaang Foundation then helped locate and save the woman. The volunteer, who identified as a special needs rider, quickly approached the tree and cut the rope that was trapping the woman.

The volunteer also helped the woman down from the tree and the surrounding people. Apparently, the woman was identified as a 59-year-old Thai female named Kasar Juyawut, who lived in a house in the area.

The ambulance arrived at the scene quickly and took the woman to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. The ambulance was able to untie the rope around the woman and cut it into three pieces before cutting the rope.

This procedure helped prevent the woman from being seriously hurt or losing consciousness while in a tight place. The woman's husband, who scaled the tree and used a rope to reach the woman, was saved by his quick thinking and heroic behavior.

The woman was taken to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention after the rescuers cut her ties.





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Emergency Suicide Attempt Rope Volunteers

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