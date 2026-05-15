Magnetic South West Monsoon's Forecast and its Impact on the Andaman

The Andaman Sea has been impacted by the strong South West monsoon, which has caused waves and rain to rise. It could cause floods and disrupt travel. It is reported in many areas.

เนื่องจาก the South-west monsoon, which is quite strong with waves rising to heights of 2 - 3 meters, is covering the upper Andaman Sea.

In this area, the rising waves are higher than 3 meters, while the waves in the shallow waters of the Thai north have waves of about 2 meters, which is higher than 2 meters in areas with rain. The public should be cautious of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause rapid floods, overflowing rivers, and high water levels.

Crews should avoid sailing in areas with rain and strong winds in the Andaman Sea and Ao Thai. For small boats, it is recommended to stay away from the coast in the period from 15 to 21 May.

It is expected that 60 - 80% of the area will have thunderstorms, 60 - 80% of the area will have heavy rain, and 60 - 80% of the area will have heavy rain, while some areas will have more storms. The wind is from the South-west monsoon and is about 10 - 20 km/h.

The temperature may be around 24 - 27 degrees Celsius at night and 33 - 37 degrees Celsius during the day. 60 - 80% of the area will be cloudy, and heavy rain may occur in certain areas. The wind is from the South-west monsoon and blows at a speed of 20 - 35 km/h.

The waves in the Andaman Sea may reach 2 meters, reaching higher than 2 meters in areas with rain. The temperature may reach 23 - 27 degrees Celsius at night and 31 - 36 degrees Celsius during the day.

Depending on the area, the wind speed may vary from 15 - 35 km/h.ė The waves in the Andaman Sea may reach 1 meter, while storms and high waves may reach up to 2 meters from the shore. In areas with rain, the waves may reach up to 2 meters





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Magnetic South West Monsoon's Forecast And Its

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