MG เปิดตัว NEW MG URBAN รถไฟฟ้าแฮทช์แบ็ค باแนวคิด LIFE EASY ตอบโจทย์คนเมืองยุคใหม่

บริษัท เอสเอไอซี มอเตอร์ - ซีพี และเอ็มจี เซลส์ ประเทศไทย เปิดตัว NEW MG URBAN รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าแฮทช์แบ็ครุ่นใหม่ ด้วยการlstic สุดล้ำและราคาเริ่มต้นที่ 529,900 บาท. รถคันนี้มุ่งเน้นการใช้งานที่ง่ายดายผ่าน 4 มุม LIFE EASY cùngเทคโนโลยีช่วยจอดอัตโนมัติ ระบบ ADAS ระดับ L2 และแบตเตอรี่ให้ระยะวิ่งสูงสุด 530 กม. พร้อมรับประกันตลอดชีวิตการใช้งาน

บริษัท เอสเอไอซี มอเตอร์ - ซีพี จำกัด และ บริษัท เอ็มจี เซลส์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด ผู้ผลิตและผู้จำหน่ายรถยนต์เอ็มจีในประเทศไทย เปิดตัว NEW MG URBAN รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า แฮทช์แบ็ค รุ่นใหม่อย่างเป็นทางการ พร้อมสร้างมาตรฐานใหม่ให้กับตลาด รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า ในประเทศ ภายใต้นิยาม LIFE EASY สะท้อนแนวคิดการใช้ชีวิตเมืองยุคใหม่ ให้ทุกการเดินทางเป็นเรื่องง่าย ผ่าน 4 หัวใจหลัก ได้แก่ PARK EASY จอดง่าย DRIVE EASY ขับง่าย LIVE EASY ใช้ชีวิตง่าย และ GO FAR EASY ไปได้ไกลกว่า NEW MG URBAN ได้รับการออกแบบเพื่อตอบโจทย์การใช้ชีวิตของคนเมืองยุคใหม่ ด้วยการผสานดีไซน์ที่โดดเด่น เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ และฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตอบรับไลฟ์สไตล์ของทุกคนอย่างลงตัว พร้อมประกาศราคาจำหน่ายเริ่มต้นเพียง 529,900 บาท รถ electrically-powered hatchback นี้ผลิตในประเทศไทย (CKD) โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยีและฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะ ยกระดับประสบการณ์การใช้งานในชีวิตประจำวัน ชูคอนเซ็ปต์ LIFE EASY ผ่าน 4 มิติสำคัญ booking a parking space becomes effortless with intelligent parking assistance that reduces the stress of driving and finding a spot in limited areas such as office buildings condominiums or heavy traffic zones.

It includes an automatic parking assist system a remote auto parking function controllable via smartphone and a 3D surround-view camera with multi-lane view for a clear perspective of the surroundings ensuring every parking maneuver is simple and confident.

The design addresses daily urban travel needs with a well-proportioned body offering high maneuverability and a tight 5.2-meter turning radius making reversing entering narrow alleys or turning in confined spaces remarkably easy.

Enhanced by advanced driver-assistance systems Level 2 ADAS and an automatic lane change with alert feature the vehicle monitors the driver and surroundings comprehensively using 12 ultrasonic sensors three radars and six cameras to accurately assess the environment providing reassurance and comfort in every journey.

Safety is certified with 5-star ratings from Euro NCAP and ANCAP reflecting international safety standards. The spacious airy cabin offers more than just a commuting area it accommodates various lifestyles from work commutes to weekend getaways and quality time with loved ones.

A 15.6-inch infotainment screen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor delivers a fast smooth digital experience with i-SMART PRO and AI voice command enabling natural convenient control fully integrating with the digital lifestyle. An extensive range of up to 530 kilometers (NEDC) on a single charge from a 53.9 kWh battery pack supports both weekly city use and weekend trips.

The V2L function supplies up to 3.3 kW to external devices turning the car into a mobile power source for camping outdoor work or nature outings making every destination more accessible than before.

Confidence in long-term ownership is backed by an EV LIFETIME WARRANTY covering the high-voltage battery drive motor and motor control unit for the vehicle's lifetime without mileage or ownership restrictions-a testament to MG's faith in production quality and standards.

These highlights embody MG's philosophy IN THAILAND FOR THAILAND as NEW MG URBAN is not just a new model but a global vehicle CKD-produced in Thailand by Thai talent and domestic supply chains truly responding to Thai consumer behavior. It marks a significant step affirming Thailand's potential as a key electric vehicle manufacturing hub in the region under the concept Made in Thailand For the World





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NEW MG URBAN รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า แฮทช์แบ็ค LIFE EASY MG

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