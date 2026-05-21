MAP Protocol Hack: 1 Quadrillion MAPO Stolen in 1 Hour, Causing 96% Drop

A hacker exploited a vulnerability in Butter Bridge V3.1 of MAP Protocol to steal 1 quadrillion MAPO tokens, causing a 96% drop in price within an hour. The hacker also drained liquidity from Uniswap V4, stealing 52.21 ETH worth $180,000. The incident highlights the risks associated with cross-chain bridges and the need for caution in using them.

แฮกเกอร์เจาะ Butter Bridge V3.1 ของ MAP Protocol เมื่อวันที่ 20 พ. ค.

ที่ผ่านมา เสกโทเคน MAPO จำนวน 1 ล้านล้านล้านชิ้น (1 quadrillion) ทำให้ราคาดิ่งลง 96% ภายในชั่วโมงเดียว แฮกเกอร์ดูดสภาพคล่องออกจาก Uniswap V4 ได้ 52.21 ETH มูลค่าประมาณ $180,000 โดยที่ยังถือโทเคนที่เสกมาผิดปกติประมาณ 1 ล้านล้าน MAPO อยู่ เหตุการณ์นี้ส่งผลเสียโดยตรงต่อโทเคน MAPO ที่ราคาดิ่งไปแล้ว 96% และยังสะท้อนความเสี่ยงของโปรโตคอล cross-chain bridge โดยรวม ซึ่งอาจทำให้นักลงทุนระมัดระวังการใช้สะพานเชื่อมบล็อกเชนมากขึ้น โดยเฉพาะในช่วงที่ตลาดยังอยู่ในสภาวะเปราะบาง แฮกเกอร์สามารถเสกโทเคน MAPO ได้มากถึง 1 ล้านล้านล้านชิ้น (1 quadrillion) หรือมากกว่าอุปทานหมุนเวียนจริงประมาณ 4.8 ล้านเท่า ก่อนนำไปเทขายในพูลสภาพคล่องของ Uniswap V4 จนดูดเอา ETH ออกไปได้ 52.21 ETH มูลค่าราว $180,00





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MAP Protocol Butter Bridge V3.1 Cross-Chain Bridge Hacker MAPO Token Uniswap V4 ETH Price Drop Vulnerability Audit

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